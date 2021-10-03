Twitter erupts after Cordarrelle Patterson's big day against Washington Football Team

Cordarrelle Patterson did just about anything he wanted on the football field through the first three quarters in Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. Patterson had 82 receiving yards and three touchdowns by the third quarter, along with 16 rushing yards. His third touchdown came on a tough catch over the outstretched hands of Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller.
The catch sent Twitter into a frenzy, with many regretting leaving Patterson on their Fantasy Football bench to comparing him to Randy moss.
