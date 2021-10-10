Bair: What Arthur Smith's Falcons showed us with fourth-quarter drive that beat Jets

Oct 10, 2021 at 04:06 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

ryan_column1_cp_101021

The Falcons saw their lead slashed to critical levels midway through the fourth quarter, leaving a once-probable win hanging in the balance.

The offense came onto the field confident and ready to close out victory with a long, sustained drive that would increase their degree of separation while playing keep away from an opponent desperately needing the ball back.

Stop me if you've heard this one before. Like, you know, a week ago.

RELATED CONTENT:

Fourth-quarter scenarios faced against Washington and the Jets in consecutive games are not identical, yet similar enough to be fraternal twins.

The outcomes, however, had no familial traits.

The Falcons couldn’t close against Washington. They couldn't secure that save on offense, going three and out between Washington scoring drives that sealed their losing fate.

They struck out the side against the New York Jets, if we can stretch this baseball analogy to the max, to secure a 27-20 victory on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jets cut a once 17-point lead down to three halfway through the fourth, but there was no here we go again. Instead, we saw a determination to avoid the previous week's heartbreak. That mission was accomplished.

Matt Ryan, Kyle Pitts and the Falcons attack crushed the Jets' comeback hopes with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Mike Davis 3-yard plane breaker that reasserted Falcons dominance.

Victory came a bit later, creating stark contrast in how the Falcons were able to finish the last two games.

That comparison is worth more than anything brought up from previous seasons. As I've said before and I'll continue to scream from mountaintops, we must draw a hard and clear line between this year and those that came before it. This is a new coaching staff, a new front office. There are new schemes, executed by several new veteran leaders and impact rookies. None of those guys, from head coach Arthur Smith to Pitts, were here last year. It's unfair to compare what we saw previously to what we're seeing now.

It's another bullet point in this year's resumé, which can and should be judged in totality. Here's what we've got so far: Two lopsided losses and mixed results from three close contests in a row.

The Falcons came back and beat the New York Giants on a last-second field goal. They lost a late lead at home against Washington. Then they held onto one and secured victory with an inspired offensive drive.

It was certainly conducted differently than the previous circumstance, though I took zero issue with how either one was called. Execution was better the second time around, even when Smith chose to be bold.

He set Pitts up for a 39-yard reception to start an ultimately balanced drive that kept the chains and the clock moving.

"We're not going to sit here and play in our fears," Smith said in his postgame press conference. "I was pissed at myself from last week. The worst thing, I'll probably make plenty of mistakes, but I'll try not to make the same mistake twice.

"We're not going to live on our fears. We'll be aggressive when we need to be. Had good blocking up front. Didn't give up any sacks today against a really good front. I want the guys to have initiative. [The Pitts reception] was a big-time play. We needed some momentum. We weren't going to sit back two yards in a cloud of dust."

The Falcons were aggressive, set on avoiding a repeat of the previous week. The best part about these two pieces of evidence: They learned. They progressed. They weren't weighed down or influenced by the (very) recent past.

They went out and did what had to be done.

Game Photos | Week 5 Falcons vs Jets in London

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets during Week 5 of 2021.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with tight end Lee Smith #85 after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 58

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with tight end Lee Smith #85 after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Lee/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Chris Williamson #29 makes a tackle against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 58

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Chris Williamson #29 makes a tackle against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Lee/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and center Matt Hennessy #61 celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 58

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and center Matt Hennessy #61 celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 58

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 58

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Lee/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 58

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and center Matt Hennessy #61 celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 58

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and center Matt Hennessy #61 celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 58

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Lee/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Wayne Gallman #25 runs the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 58

Atlanta Falcons running back Wayne Gallman #25 runs the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 58

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #3 stands on the sidelines while facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 58

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #3 stands on the sidelines while facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 makes a tackle against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 58

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 makes a tackle against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Lee/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 catches the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 58

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 catches the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with tight end Lee Smith #85 after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 58

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with tight end Lee Smith #85 after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with tight end Lee Smith #85 after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 58

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with tight end Lee Smith #85 after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 58

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking a field goal against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 58

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking a field goal against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks field goal against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 58

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks field goal against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 58

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81scores a touchdown against against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 58

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81scores a touchdown against against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81celebrates after scoring a touchdown against against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 58

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81celebrates after scoring a touchdown against against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81scores a touchdown against against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 58

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81scores a touchdown against against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of fans inside the stadium while the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 58

A general view of fans inside the stadium while the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 catches the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 58

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 catches the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 huddles with his team against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 58

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 huddles with his team against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Lee/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs with the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 58

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs with the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith makes a call while facingthe New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 58

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith makes a call while facingthe New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of fans inside the stadium before watching the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 58

A general view of fans inside the stadium before watching the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 58

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 58

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Lee/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 58

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 58

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 58

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball for a field goal against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 58

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball for a field goal against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons pick the coin toss before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 58

The Atlanta Falcons pick the coin toss before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to head onto the field before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 58

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to head onto the field before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 58

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the field before the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 58

A general view of the field before the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 58

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of fans outside the stadium before watching the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 58

A general view of fans outside the stadium before watching the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Lee/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 58

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcons poses as the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 58

Freddie Falcons poses as the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81warm up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 58

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81warm up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of fans outside the stadium before watching the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 58

A general view of fans outside the stadium before watching the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Lee/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 58

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 58

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Fans pose for a photo outside the stadium before watching the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 58

Fans pose for a photo outside the stadium before watching the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Lee/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Fans pose for a photo outside the stadium before watching the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 58

Fans pose for a photo outside the stadium before watching the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Lee/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the field before the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 58

A general view of the field before the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Lee/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 58

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of fans inside the stadium before watching the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 58

A general view of fans inside the stadium before watching the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta United President Darren Eales, Daniel Levy Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, and Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank pose for a photo before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 58

Atlanta United President Darren Eales, Daniel Levy Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, and Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank pose for a photo before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 58

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons stand for the national anthem before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 58

The Atlanta Falcons stand for the national anthem before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 58

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of fans outside the stadium before watching the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 58

A general view of fans outside the stadium before watching the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Lee/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 58

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the field while the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 58

A general view of the field while the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Lee/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Lee/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"Wasn't perfect on that last drive," Ryan said, "but we made the plays we needed to make."

So, how have the 2021 Falcons done in the clutch? They've missed one golden opportunity, capitalized on two. Which outcome set matters more? It depends on whether you're prone to touch old scars or forget that they're even there.

We have no idea how this year will turn out or how this group will function under pressure. We do know a few things at this stage: These Falcons are flawed and consistently inconsistent, but they are scrappers.

If that ends up their defining characteristic, even if they lose more than they win, it's something to build on as the Smith era moves along.

Call for questions

We've got a Bair Mail delivery coming on Monday, and we need you to make it awesome. Submit you postgame questions, comments and reactions right here for possible inclusion into the next mailbag.

final whistle logo 1x1

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Defense steps up in Falcons 27-20 win over New York Jets in London

Missing multiple starters on defense, the Falcons racked up two sacks and an interception in the win. 
news

Tori's Takeaways: The Kyle Pitts era emerges in victory over Jets in London

Kyle Pitts finished the game with his first career touchdown and over 100 receiving yards. It was a day to remember for the rookie tight end. 
news

Twitter reacts to Kyle Pitts' career-day against New York Jets in London

news

Three gut reactions after Falcons Week 5 contest vs. Jets

Falcons respond well, come through with an important win 27-20 in London
news

Matt Ryan becomes seventh quarterback in NFL history with 5,000 completions

Ryan joins Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger as the only active players to eclipse the 5,000 mark. 
news

Kendall Sheffield activated off injured reserve ahead of Jets game

Juwan Green, Chris Williamson elevated from the practice squad
news

Bair: Why Falcons need run game to get right vs. Jets

Mike Davis, rushing attack must help passing game down key receivers
news

Five things to watch when the Falcons face the Jets in London

With a number of starters out, how does the Falcons depth respond? 
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Jets: time, tv, live stream, radio

news

Falcons Daily: Can Atlanta's depth hold up in first real test against the Jets in London? 

The Falcons will be without Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Isaiah Oliver on Sunday when they face the New York Jets. 
news

Falcons injury report: Erik Harris, Avery Williams doubtful to play Jets

Russell Gage, Marlon Davidson, Calvin Ridley previously ruled out of Week 5 contest

Top News

Bair: What Arthur Smith's Falcons showed us with fourth-quarter drive that beat Jets

Breaking down Kyle Pitts big day, other clutch performances in Falcons win over Jets | Falcons Final Whistle

Tori's Takeaways: The Kyle Pitts era emerges in victory over Jets in London

Watch Atlanta Falcons celebrate win over New York Jets 

Advertising