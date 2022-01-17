Kyle Pitts' excellent first season foreshadows great career -- Rookie review

That, right there, is one reason why head coach Arthur Smith said Pitts had the right mindset during his rookie year. Another was a never-ending quest for progress.

We saw wow moments during Pitts rookie campaign. We saw areas of improvement and mastery of a diverse role where he played in-line, outside and in the slot. While he wanted to break Mike Ditka's record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end and fell just short, he did so much in his first season.

Pitts broke Julio Jones’ franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie. He exceeded 1,000 yards and stayed dominant even with profound after attrition hurt the team's receiver corps.

We'll take a deeper look into Pitts' first season, an evaluation we'll conduct with every prominent member of the Falcons' rookie class over three key categories:

A look back: Pitts was awesome, totaling 1,026 yards and one touchdown on 69 catches (110 catches). The touchdown total was lower than expected but focusing on that involves getting nit picky about an excellent season that garnered Pro Bowl honors.

His scores will go up in time, however. His trust built with Matt Ryan was clear, earned by making big plays downfield while improving on precise route running and timing.

What Pitts learned in 2021: Pitts talked several times this season about improving recognition of coverages and how to beat them. He also learned how to deal with attention from several defenders and being shadowed by some of the NFL’s best.