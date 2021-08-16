Bair: Don't let expectations define Kyle Pitts' rookie season

If Kyle Pitts proves slower than a speeding bullet, weaker than a locomotive and unable to leap tall buildings in a single bound, then his rookie season's an abject failure.

That's how preposterously high expectations feel for the Falcons tight end taken No. 4 overall, someone widely considered the most talented non-quarterback available in this year's NFL Draft.

Clark Kent's darn good in his own right, but he won't do when everyone expects Superman.

That puts Pitts in an unenviable spot. He could make a profound and immediate impact and folks will say, "See? I told you so." Even a season considered great for other rookies might be met with the shrug.

RELATED CONTENT:

That's what happens when everyone wonders aloud whether he'll be the first rookie tight end in six decades to exceed 1,000 receiving yards. Mike Ditka did that in 1961, with Jeremy Shockey's 894 yards in 2002 standing as the best since.

Maybe Pitts will hit those marks, maybe not. He certainly has the talent to accomplish spectacular things, as we've regularly seen on the practice field during camp.

Just don't let your experience watching him play be influenced by what you were told should happen.

That's no way to view a 20-year-old man trying to make his way and fill a role designed to help the Falcons win. Look at him objectively through an unfiltered lens. And be patient. Give him time to develop and refine techniques designed to accentuate his great size and skill and then see what happens. There will be plenty of evidence to judge as you choose, based upon empirical evaluation over hearsay.

Making that request won't change the existing narrative. The Kyle Pitts hype train's already rumbling down the tracks.

Pitts understands that. He obviously has access to the internet and knows lofty expectations exist. He just doesn't care much about them.