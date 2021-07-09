Falcons Building Blocks: Kyle Pitts a safe bet despite rookie status

Editor's note: Our weeklong Falcons Building Blocks series started Tuesday and focuses on five young talents who will be counted on to start a new era of sustained success. These players must hit certain marks to be included. They must be working on a rookie contract. They must be 27 or younger. They must be thriving already, with leadership qualities and potential for even better down the line. While rookies aren't preferred considering they've never played an NFL snap at this point, you'll find one on the list due to vast potential involved. We're at that point now. The latest installment focuses on tight end Kyle Pitts.

Kyle Pitts has not yet played an NFL snap. He has 0 catches for 0 yards and 0 touchdowns at this time. There's an argument to be made that the Florida product can't be considered a building block until he does something, anything at the professional level.

I'm sure someone will make it the second this story hits social media. I'm sure it'll involve a derogatory reference aimed at me. No matter. I'm ready to mount my defense.

An NFL sure thing doesn't exist. Even some drafted high who seemed destined for Canton end up among the biggest busts. There's no telling exactly where Pitts' career will go. He'll have to earn everything with talent, smarts and relentless work ethic.

This year's No. 4 overall pick possesses those three traits. There's no debating that, which is why Pitts is a safe bet to produce and be a major contributor should he stay healthy. I'm not walking out on an unstable limb high up a tree saying that. Even those saying we're jumping the gun here can acknowledge Pitts' incredible talent and skill.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sure, he's unproven. But it sure seems like he'll prove NFL worthy posthaste, with heavy involvement in this year's Falcons offense. He has the strength and power of an in-line tight end, the speed and agility of a top-tier outside receiver. He's too big for cornerbacks, too fast for linebackers. He'll command significant coverage right away, and if his talent translates well to the NFL as expected, he could be as productive as he was in college. I wanted to use the word "eventually" in the previous sentence, but let's no hedge bets here. Pitts could be excellent right away, especially with head coach Arthur Smith designing the plays. He has a track record of using tight ends well, as focal points of an offense.