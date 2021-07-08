Falcons Building Blocks: A.J. Terrell a fixture for secondary in flux

Editor's note: Our weeklong Falcons Building Blocks series started Tuesday and focuses on five young talents who will be counted on to start a new era of sustained success. These players must hit certain marks to be included. They must be working on a rookie contract. They must be 27 or younger. They must be thriving already, with leadership qualities and potential for even better down the line. While rookies aren't preferred considering they've never played an NFL snap at this point, you'll find one on the list due to vast potential involved. The latest installment focuses on cornerback A.J. Terrell.

The Falcons finished dead last in pass defense last season. That doesn't mean every aspect of it was poor. There were some reasons for optimism within the secondary, especially on the outside.

A.J. Terrell was the biggest. He showed great promise as a rookie and made the Falcons look smart for taking him No. 16 overall in last year's NFL Draft. The Clemson product performed well despite losing a true offseason program to the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant accomplishment in itself considering how vital those workouts are to rookie development and a player's transition to the NFL.

Terrell was a willing and capable run defender, unafraid to mix it up and man his position well. While some games went better than others – such is life for rookie cornerbacks – Terrell was solid in coverage. He allowed 71 receptions for 901 yards and five touchdowns on 102 targets, per analytics site Pro Football Focus, and had an interception. His first NFL pick came in Week 6 against Minnesota, a game where he also had seven tackles, including a few big plays in run defense, against the Vikings while showing flashes of his true potential.

There was more than one example of his quality, creating a buzz around the high draft pick that has carried into 2021. Terrell seems like a lock while the Falcons secondary enters a period of transition. Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen are both gone after years in the defensive backfield, replaced by veterans Duron Harmon and Erik Harris on one-year contracts. Fabian Moreau is also a short-term solution at this stage, working on a one-year deal.