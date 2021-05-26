A.J. Terrell looking forward to working with Falcons' DC Dean Pees 

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell talks about his new defensive coordinator and his personal goals for the upcoming season

May 26, 2021 at 04:24 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

A.J. Terrell was one of the bright spots in Atlanta's defense last season. Terrell, the Falcons' first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, arrived with high expectations and more than lived up to them.

After a tremendous career at Clemson and starting in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against LSU, Terrell was ready for the role he was about to take on with the Falcons. The 22-year-old is wise beyond his age and was thrown into a starting job right away at the left cornerback spot.

Had it not been for the two games he missed while being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Terrell would have likely started every game in his rookie season. Terrell started 14 games and recorded 74 tackles, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles and one interception.

The former Clemson Tiger's next challenge in his professional career will be learning a new defensive scheme. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith hired veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees to run his defense. Pees' scheme will allow players like Terrell to be very active from all over the field in hopes to keep opponents guessing.

"Dean Pees is a well experienced coach," Terrell said on Wednesday. "Definitely look forward to this season with him and all of the things he is going to bring to the defense and to the team. I really like where we are at so far… just can't wait to learn more."

Pees is known for the pressure packages he creates. He's also had success installing his defense everywhere he's been. The veteran defensive coordinator has had stints with the New England Patriots (2004-09), Baltimore Ravens (2010-17) and the Tennessee Titans (2018-19).

Terrell will be one of the players Pees relies on to not only lead his secondary but to be a playmaker week in and out. Even though Terrell has just one year of experience under his belt, he and Isaiah Oliver are the only two starters the Falcons have returning from last season in the secondary.

But as we saw from Terrell in his rookie season, it doesn't seem like there's many tasks he can't handle.

"I feel like this defense gives us a variety of things we can do," Terrell said. "Just very multiple, everyone is hands on and active in the defense."

Oh my quad | First day of OTAs

The Atlanta Falcons have entered Phase III of the offseason and kicked off organized team activities on Tuesday.

Related Content

news

Five observations from Day 1 of Falcons' OTAs

Here are five notes from Atlanta's first day of organized team activities 
news

Arthur Smith keeping conversations with Julio Jones private, has no comment

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith will not comment on the Julio Jones matter as he plans to keep every conversation with his player private 
news

Falcons sign WR Tajae Sharpe

news

Julio Jones comments on future with Falcons

Julio Jones spoke to Shannon Sharpe about his future in Atlanta 
news

Falcons Explained: Offseason Program Phase 3 - OTAs & Minicamp

news

Grady Jarrett: I prepare week in and week out to be the best defender in the league

Grady Jarrett met with the media following Thursday's Phase II workout
news

Falcons Sign OL William Sweet

news

Internet explodes over photo of Falcons' running back Mike Davis 

A look at the reaction on social media of the viral photo of Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis 
news

Falcons tied with Colts, Browns for eighth-youngest roster in NFL  

The Falcons enter the 2021 season with one of the youngest rosters in the the league 
news

Matt Ryan working hard to learn new offense, get on same page with Arthur Smith 

Matt Ryan discussed the transition phase he and his teammates are going through and some of  challenges that come with learning a new offense 
news

Matt Ryan on Julio Jones: He's impacted my career more significantly than any other player

Matt Ryan fielded questions regarding the status of Julio Jones and his future in Atlanta 

