Arthur Smith keeping conversations with Julio Jones private, has no comment

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith will not comment on the Julio Jones matter as he plans to keep every conversation with his player private 

May 25, 2021 at 12:08 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Falcons coach Arthur Smith fielded questions from a dozen reporters on Tuesday morning regarding the recent comments made by Julio Jones on FS1's "Undisputed" show with Shannon Sharpe.

Jones was asked on a call if he wants to go to Dallas after being spotted in a Cowboys jersey over the weekend. He was also asked if he plans to stay in Atlanta and here's what the seven-time Pro Bowler had to say:

"I'm outta there," Jones said. Sharpe then asked Jones where he wanted to go and he said, "I want to win."

Smith didn't comment on any question regarding Jones and what was said. The first-year head coach was adamant in saying any conversations with his players will remain private.

"Like any private conversation I have with our players is going to remain private on my end," Smith said. "I'm not going to sit here and comment on any potential roster moves we may or may not make."

Best of 2021 Rookie Minicamp

It's been one week since the rookies arrived in Flowery Branch. Take a look back at the best images from rookie minicamp before Phase 3 of the offseason program begins next week.

The Atlanta Falcons 2021 rookie class if fitted for equipment in Flowery Branch on May 13, 2021.
1 / 42

The Atlanta Falcons 2021 rookie class if fitted for equipment in Flowery Branch on May 13, 2021.

The Atlanta Falcons 2021 rookie class if fitted for equipment in Flowery Branch on May 13, 2021.
2 / 42

The Atlanta Falcons 2021 rookie class if fitted for equipment in Flowery Branch on May 13, 2021.

The Atlanta Falcons 2021 rookie class if fitted for equipment in Flowery Branch on May 13, 2021.
3 / 42

The Atlanta Falcons 2021 rookie class if fitted for equipment in Flowery Branch on May 13, 2021.

The Atlanta Falcons 2021 rookie class if fitted for equipment in Flowery Branch on May 13, 2021.
4 / 42

The Atlanta Falcons 2021 rookie class if fitted for equipment in Flowery Branch on May 13, 2021.

The Atlanta Falcons 2021 rookie class if fitted for equipment in Flowery Branch on May 13, 2021.
5 / 42

The Atlanta Falcons 2021 rookie class if fitted for equipment in Flowery Branch on May 13, 2021.

The Atlanta Falcons 2021 rookie class if fitted for equipment in Flowery Branch on May 13, 2021.
6 / 42

The Atlanta Falcons 2021 rookie class if fitted for equipment in Flowery Branch on May 13, 2021.

The Atlanta Falcons 2021 rookie class if fitted for equipment in Flowery Branch on May 13, 2021.
7 / 42

The Atlanta Falcons 2021 rookie class if fitted for equipment in Flowery Branch on May 13, 2021.

The Atlanta Falcons 2021 rookie class if fitted for equipment in Flowery Branch on May 13, 2021.
8 / 42

The Atlanta Falcons 2021 rookie class if fitted for equipment in Flowery Branch on May 13, 2021.

KD1_5375_16x9web
9 / 42
KD1_5228_16x9web
10 / 42
KD1_5580_16x9web
11 / 42
KD1_4891_16x9web
12 / 42
KD1_5205_16x9web
13 / 42
KD1_5113_16x9web
14 / 42
KD1_4910_16x9web
15 / 42
KD1_4825_16x9web
16 / 42
KD1_5061_16x9web
17 / 42
KD1_5086_16x9web
18 / 42
KD1_5107_16x9web
19 / 42
KD1_4234_16x9web
20 / 42
KD1_4451_16x9web
21 / 42
KD1_4512_16x9web
22 / 42
KD1_4511_16x9web
23 / 42
KD1_4504_16x9web
24 / 42
KD1_4554_16x9web
25 / 42
KD1_4292_16x9web
26 / 42
KD1_4192_16x9web
27 / 42
KD1_4467_16x9web
28 / 42
KD1_4106_16x9web
29 / 42
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 in action during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.
30 / 42

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antonio Nunn #86 in action during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.
31 / 42

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 in action during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.
32 / 42

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 in action during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons players warm up during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.
33 / 42

Atlanta Falcons players warm up during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 in action during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.
34 / 42

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 in action during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.
35 / 42

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.

KD1_4873_16x9web
36 / 42
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 looks on during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.
37 / 42

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 looks on during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons players warm up during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.
38 / 42

Atlanta Falcons players warm up during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 on the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.
39 / 42

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 on the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 adjusts the tape on his wrists during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.
40 / 42

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 adjusts the tape on his wrists during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zac Dawe #93 looks on during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.
41 / 42

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zac Dawe #93 looks on during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons safety Dwayne Johnson #37 in action during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.
42 / 42

Atlanta Falcons safety Dwayne Johnson #37 in action during the first practice of Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp on May 14, 2021.

Advertising