Arthur Smith keeping conversations with Julio Jones private, has no comment

Falcons coach Arthur Smith fielded questions from a dozen reporters on Tuesday morning regarding the recent comments made by Julio Jones on FS1's "Undisputed" show with Shannon Sharpe.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jones was asked on a call if he wants to go to Dallas after being spotted in a Cowboys jersey over the weekend. He was also asked if he plans to stay in Atlanta and here's what the seven-time Pro Bowler had to say:

"I'm outta there," Jones said. Sharpe then asked Jones where he wanted to go and he said, "I want to win."

Smith didn't comment on any question regarding Jones and what was said. The first-year head coach was adamant in saying any conversations with his players will remain private.