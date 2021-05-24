Julio Jones comments on future with Falcons

After months of rumors swirling around regarding Julio Jones and his future with the Atlanta Falcons, Jones commented on the situation during a call with Shannon Sharpe on FS1's "Undisputed" show on Monday.
Sharpe asked Jones if he wanted to go the Cowboys after a photo of Jones in a Dallas sweatshirt went viral over the weekend or stay in Atlanta. Here was Jones' response:
"I'm outta there," Jones said. Sharpe then asked Jones where he wanted to go and the seven-time Pro Bowler said, "I want to win."
Jones, 32, signed a three-year contract extension with the Falcons in 2019 worth a reported $66 million.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot addressed the reports regarding teams calling about Jones ahead of the draft. Atlanta is in a tight cap situation and as a result, some tough decisions will have to be made, according to Fontenot.
"We hold that player in high regard," Fontenot said. "Pointing to the cap, pointing to the fact that we will answer calls on any players. When teams ask about players, we have to answer those calls. We have to listen because we knew when we stepped into this, we were going to have to make some tough decisions because it's just the reality of it, that's where we are with the salary cap. So we have to make some difficult decisions, so we have to look at all of the different options and all of the different scenarios so if someone calls about any player, we have to discuss it and do what's right for the team."
Atlanta reportedly restructured the contracts of Matt Ryan, Jake Matthews and Deion Jones to get under the cap prior to the start of free agency. Jones' contract wasn't one the team restructured.
Jones played in nine games last year as he suffered a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for majority of the second half of the season. The two-time first-team AP All-Pro selection caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns in the games he saw action in last year.
