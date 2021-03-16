Report: Falcons restructure Matt Ryan's contract

Klein says Ryan was due $23 million this year in base salary and is now set to make $2 million in base salary with the remaining $21 million spread out over the next three years in guaranteed money. Ryan is under contract in Atlanta through the 2023 season.

This move helps the Falcons continue to get closer to being under the salary cap at $182.5 million. All NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on March 17 to get under the cap.