Mike Davis tops list of Falcons free agents expected to make immediate impact

The Falcons didn't have much to spend in free agency. Inherited salary-cap issues handcuffed new general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith, limiting their buying power during the veteran signing period.

The duo spread somewhat limited resources around the roster, adding veterans at several spots on short-term contracts. That should help keep the trains running while the Falcons attempt to stack quality NFL draft classes and emerge from cap troubles intensified in 2021, when the salary-spending limit went down due to decreased revenues during last year's height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there's no big-ticket item on the Falcons free-agent list, there are plenty expected to step in, start and be a real factor in 2021. Who will make the biggest impact? We've got some options, but the right answer seems crystal clear:

The feature back

Yep. We're talking about Mike Davis, he of the massive quads gone viral.

The Atlanta native comes home after two seasons in Carolina, the last one spent tallying a career-high in carries. He had 642 yards and six touchdowns on 165 yards, for a 3.9-yard average. The Falcons certainly hope that last number rises in 2021 and provides the steady churn on the ground that can create the well-balanced offense Smith prefers.

While there will be carries to go around the running back room, Davis should be a feature player taking the lion's share. That distribution would suggest things going according to plan, that Davis would be steady productive both inside the tackles and out.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Falcons desperately need better from a ground game that ranked second-to-last in 2020, albeit using a different scheme, averaging 3.7 yards per carry over 409 attempts. That's not good enough, and the entire operation must be better. While Davis will be integral in that effort, he's part of a larger operation. Smith's play design will help the entire thing, but the Falcons can't run well without solid play from the offensive front. Center Matt Hennessy and the player lined up at left guard – Josh Andrews seems like a frontrunner at this incredibly early stage, with plenty of time for competition -- will be key in rushing improvement.

This is a grand opportunity for Davis, who has worked largely as a secondary option to this point. He was behind Christian McCaffrey in Carolina and Chris Carson in Seattle during other parts of his career, but has a chance to be the go-to guy in Atlanta.