Falcons Sign Kyle Pitts

Jun 29, 2021 at 12:55 PM
Atlanta Falcons Staff
The Atlanta Falcons have signed first-round pick, tight end, Kyle Pitts. Atlanta has now signed all nine members of its 2021 Draft class.

Pos. Name Hometown College
TE Kyle Pitts Philadelphia, Pa. Florida
S Richie Grant Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. Central Florida
OL Jalen Mayfield Grand Rapids, Mich. Michigan
CB Darren Hall Pasadena, Calif. San Diego St.
OL Drew Dalman Salinas, Calif. Stanford
DL Ta'Quon Graham Temple, Texas Texas
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji West Bloomfield, Mich. Notre Dame
CB Avery Williams Pasadena, Calif. Boise State
WR Frank Darby Jersey City, N.J. Arizona State

The Falcons selected Pitts with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end tallied 100 receptions for 1,492 yards (14.9 avg.) and 18 touchdowns in 32 career games over three seasons (2018-20) for the Florida Gators. Pitts recorded 43 receptions for 770 yards (17.9 avg.) and 12 touchdowns in eight games last season, earning unanimous first-team All-America honors and the Mackey Award, given to college football's most outstanding tight end.

