Falcons Sign Kyle Pitts

The Atlanta Falcons have signed first-round pick, tight end, Kyle Pitts. Atlanta has now signed all nine members of its 2021 Draft class.
|Pos.
|Name
|Hometown
|College
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|Florida
|S
|Richie Grant
|Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.
|Central Florida
|OL
|Jalen Mayfield
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|Michigan
|CB
|Darren Hall
|Pasadena, Calif.
|San Diego St.
|OL
|Drew Dalman
|Salinas, Calif.
|Stanford
|DL
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Temple, Texas
|Texas
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|West Bloomfield, Mich.
|Notre Dame
|CB
|Avery Williams
|Pasadena, Calif.
|Boise State
|WR
|Frank Darby
|Jersey City, N.J.
|Arizona State
The Falcons selected Pitts with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end tallied 100 receptions for 1,492 yards (14.9 avg.) and 18 touchdowns in 32 career games over three seasons (2018-20) for the Florida Gators. Pitts recorded 43 receptions for 770 yards (17.9 avg.) and 12 touchdowns in eight games last season, earning unanimous first-team All-America honors and the Mackey Award, given to college football's most outstanding tight end.