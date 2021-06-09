What I learned from second day of Falcons minicamp

I'm happy to report that the Falcons (and I) made it through Wednesday's practice without weathering a torrential downpour. Well, Tuesday was probably just a light shower for those from around here. It was a major weather event from through my native-Californian lens.

Either way, score.

That kept focus away from the sky and on the field for the second day of Falcons mandatory minicamp. Head coach Arthur Smith saying the Falcons remain in OTA mode, with focus on instruction over anything else.

There are, however, pop quizzes and stress tests. Mentally taxing his players is a goal here, with coaches putting extreme pressure on players to process information and apply it to new schemes in real time.

That was clear at a few points, including a no-huddle, two-minute-style drill without contact or even defenders flying to the ball. It seemed focused on decision-making processes for offense and defense.

Right now, everything is done with training camp in mind. That includes keeping a select few out of physical work. It also means being mentally ready for camp, when Smith's bar goes way up.

So I've decided to skip position-battle talk and pinpointing who's working with which unit and give first impressions of Falcons I haven't seen play or practice in person before joining this squad.

Kyle Pitts was Tuesday's target. I followed another first-rounder on Wednesday.

A.J. Terrell clearly plays with confidence

A.J. Terrell's rookie season was a trial by fire. Last year's No. 16 overall pick didn't get an offseason program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet was thrust directly into a starting lineup right away. He stayed there the entire year, collecting 74 tackles, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and an interception. Passers had a decent 109.2 rating against him, per analytics site Pro Football Focus, but he had a solid first season and many expect a big jump in 2021.

I can see why. He plays every snap with confidence, looking smooth when dropping into a zone or following a particular receiver, and seems comfortable fitting in on run defense. The Clemson product is ideally sized at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, with long arms and quick reaction time. There's no tackling or overtly physical play at this stage, but the skills required to track pass catchers, get tough at the line of scrimmage and makes plays on the ball are clearly there.

Terrell also drew rave reviews for football smarts.

"A.J.'s advanced in his mental game already," veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau said. "He's a heck of a player, a heck of an athlete. He's a dog out there. I love seeing that. I love playing with him and exchange ideas back and forth."

Terrell starting outside seems like a sure thing. So does his status as a building block for a secondary that must do better after struggling mightily a season ago.