Falcons Sign Duron Harmon and Cordarrelle Patterson

The Falcons have signed unrestricted free agents Duron Harmon and Cordarrelle Patterson to one-year contracts.
Harmon has played in 127 games with 45 starts over eight NFL seasons. He has posted 248 tackles (191 solo) with two tackles for loss, 19 interceptions and 33 passes defensed during his career. After spending seven seasons in New England, Harmon was traded to the Detroit Lions in 2020. He started all 16 games at safety and tallied a career-high 73 tackles (54 solo) with two interceptions and five passes defensed last season.
The Rutgers product was originally selected by the Patriots in the third round (91st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion (XLIX, LI, LIII).
Patterson has earned first-team All-Pro honors four times (2013, 2016, 2019-20) as a kick returner and earned second-team All-Pro honors twice (2015, 2018). He led the NFC in kick return average (29.1) and kick return yards (1,017) for the Chicago Bears last season. The four-time Pro Bowler (2013, 2016, 2019-20) leads all kickoff returners in touchdowns (eight) since entering the NFL in 2013. Patterson's eight kickoff returns for touchdowns are tied with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington for the most in NFL history.
Originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round (29th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, Patterson has appeared in 127 games (36 starts) with the Vikings (2013-16), Oakland Raiders (2017), New England Patriots (2018) and Bears (2019-20). The Rock Hill, S.C., native owns a career 29.8 kickoff return average – the second-highest return average in NFL history among qualified returners behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers (30.6 avg.). On offense, Patterson has recorded 216 receptions for 2,087 yards (9.7 avg.) and 10 touchdowns and has rushed for 1,017 yards on 167 carries (6.1 avg.) and eight touchdowns.
