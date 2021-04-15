Falcons Sign Duron Harmon and Cordarrelle Patterson

Apr 15, 2021 at 11:25 AM
Deighton_John (1)
Matt Haley
by John Deighton & Matt Haley

The Falcons have signed unrestricted free agents Duron Harmon and Cordarrelle Patterson to one-year contracts.

Welcome to Atlanta, Duron Harmon

Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Lions defeated the Cardinals, 26-23.
Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Lions defeated the Cardinals, 26-23. (Ryan Kang via AP)

New England Patriots defenders Jonathan Jones (31) and Duron Harmon (21) tackle Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
New England Patriots defenders Jonathan Jones (31) and Duron Harmon (21) tackle Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen left the field after the play. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) in action against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) in action against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. Green Bay won 31-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. Green Bay won 31-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham (30) is tackled by Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) during an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham (30) is tackled by Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) during an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) plays against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) plays against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Lions 34-20. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Lions 34-20. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) runs after intercepting the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) runs after intercepting the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) walks on the sideline during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (Perry Knotts via AP)
Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) walks on the sideline during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. The Detroit Lions won 23-22. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. The Detroit Lions won 23-22. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray lunges for the end zone for a touchdown as Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray lunges for the end zone for a touchdown as Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Lions beat the Cardinals 26-23. (Cooper Neill via AP)
Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon (26) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Lions beat the Cardinals 26-23. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive back Duron Harmon (26) breaks up a pass against Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Lions 42-21. (Joe Robbins via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back Duron Harmon (26) breaks up a pass against Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Lions 42-21. (Joe Robbins via AP)

New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) catches the ball prior to an an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. Houston won 28-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) catches the ball prior to an an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. Houston won 28-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon, left, intercepts a pass in front of Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon, left, intercepts a pass in front of Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots defensive back Duron Harmon (21) drops into coverage in an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. The Titans defeated the Patriots 20-13.
New England Patriots defensive back Duron Harmon (21) drops into coverage in an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. The Titans defeated the Patriots 20-13.

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon catches during drills at the Lions NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon catches during drills at the Lions NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) stands on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) stands on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) tries to score on a run as New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon (21) stops him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) tries to score on a run as New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon (21) stops him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) defends during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 33-0. (Ryan Kang via AP)
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) defends during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 33-0. (Ryan Kang via AP)

New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon (21) intercepts a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon (21) intercepts a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon runs back an intern option against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon runs back an intern option against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon (21) and New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts (27) pose for a photo at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon (21) and New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts (27) pose for a photo at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Harmon has played in 127 games with 45 starts over eight NFL seasons. He has posted 248 tackles (191 solo) with two tackles for loss, 19 interceptions and 33 passes defensed during his career. After spending seven seasons in New England, Harmon was traded to the Detroit Lions in 2020. He started all 16 games at safety and tallied a career-high 73 tackles (54 solo) with two interceptions and five passes defensed last season.  

The Rutgers product was originally selected by the Patriots in the third round (91st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion (XLIX, LI, LIII).

Welcome to Atlanta, Cordarrelle Patterson 

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NFC special teamer Cordarrelle Patterson, of the Chicago Bears, walks onto the field before Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
NFC special teamer Cordarrelle Patterson, of the Chicago Bears, walks onto the field before Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson takes the field to warm up before the start of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson takes the field to warm up before the start of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) in action during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) in action during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. (Cooper Neill via AP)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Bears 21-9. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Bears 21-9. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) waits to return a kick off during an NFL game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 6, in Chicago, IL. (Te Bates via AP)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) waits to return a kick off during an NFL game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 6, in Chicago, IL. (Te Bates via AP)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. (Alika Jenner via AP)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. (Alika Jenner via AP)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) looks on before the start of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David Berding)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) looks on before the start of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David Berding)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs with the football during the NFL game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Chicago. The Lions defeated the Bears 34-30. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs with the football during the NFL game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Chicago. The Lions defeated the Bears 34-30. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Chicago Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson tries to get past Green Bay Packers' Chandon Sullivan during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson tries to get past Green Bay Packers' Chandon Sullivan during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bears won 41-17. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bears won 41-17. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) scores a touchdown on a run against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) scores a touchdown on a run against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) in action against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) in action against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) celebrates with tight end Jimmy Graham (80) after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) celebrates with tight end Jimmy Graham (80) after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) celebrates after returning a kickoff for a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 in Chicago. The Vikings defeated the Bears 19-13. (Alika Jenner via AP)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) celebrates after returning a kickoff for a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 in Chicago. The Vikings defeated the Bears 19-13. (Alika Jenner via AP)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) in action against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) in action against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) catches the ball in warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) catches the ball in warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Chicago Bears WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up in Salute to Service sweatshirt November 16, 2020 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Te Bates via AP)
Chicago Bears WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up in Salute to Service sweatshirt November 16, 2020 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Te Bates via AP)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 in Chicago. The Vikings defeated the Bears 19-13. (Alika Jenner via AP)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 in Chicago. The Vikings defeated the Bears 19-13. (Alika Jenner via AP)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs with the ball on a kickoff return during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs with the ball on a kickoff return during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) catches the ball in warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) catches the ball in warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson throws a football to a fan before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson throws a football to a fan before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) poses for a photo before an NFL preseason game against the New York Giants on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won, 32-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) poses for a photo before an NFL preseason game against the New York Giants on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won, 32-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Chicago Bears special teams Cordarrelle Patterson (84) competes in the Best Hands challenge at the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (Cooper Neill via AP)
Chicago Bears special teams Cordarrelle Patterson (84) competes in the Best Hands challenge at the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) rushes with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) rushes with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

NFC special teamer Cordarrelle Patterson, of the Chicago Bears, catches a pass during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
NFC special teamer Cordarrelle Patterson, of the Chicago Bears, catches a pass during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) takes photographs with service members in honor to a Salute To Service before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) takes photographs with service members in honor to a Salute To Service before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Patterson has earned first-team All-Pro honors four times (2013, 2016, 2019-20) as a kick returner and earned second-team All-Pro honors twice (2015, 2018). He led the NFC in kick return average (29.1) and kick return yards (1,017) for the Chicago Bears last season. The four-time Pro Bowler (2013, 2016, 2019-20) leads all kickoff returners in touchdowns (eight) since entering the NFL in 2013. Patterson's eight kickoff returns for touchdowns are tied with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington for the most in NFL history. 

Originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round (29th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, Patterson has appeared in 127 games (36 starts) with the Vikings (2013-16), Oakland Raiders (2017), New England Patriots (2018) and Bears (2019-20). The Rock Hill, S.C., native owns a career 29.8 kickoff return average – the second-highest return average in NFL history among qualified returners behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers (30.6 avg.). On offense, Patterson has recorded 216 receptions for 2,087 yards (9.7 avg.) and 10 touchdowns and has rushed for 1,017 yards on 167 carries (6.1 avg.) and eight touchdowns.

