Falcons Sign WR Juwan Green

May 06, 2021 at 02:55 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

AF_20201215_Practice_KD1_0126
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have signed free agent wide receiver Juwan Green to a one-year deal.

The 6-foot-0, 187-pound wide receiver was originally signed by the Falcons as a college free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. Green spent the 2020 season as a member of the Falcons' practice squad.

Prior to entering the NFL, Green recorded 106 receptions for 1,815 yards (17.1 avg.) and 21 touchdowns in 23 games over two seasons (2018-19) at the University of Albany.

Fans react to an Atlanta Falcons touchdown during the first half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday November 24, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

2021 Atlanta Falcons Tickets

Click below to learn more about Season and Group tickets for 2021 season and place a deposit today!

Learn More

Related Content

news

Falcons agree to terms with 20 college free agents

news

Falcons agree to terms with QB A.J. McCarron

Veteran quarterback has agreed to terms to join Atlanta
news

Falcons Release Ito Smith

Falcons release running back after three seasons
news

Falcons Sign Duron Harmon and Cordarrelle Patterson

Atlanta adds a pair of free agents in Harmon and Patterson
news

Falcons Sign TE Ryan Becker 

The Falcons add tight end via free agency
news

Falcons Re-Sign DE Steven Means, Sign OL Josh Andrews and DT Jonathan Bullard

The Falcons add depth along the offensive and defensive lines
news

Gono Signs RFA Tender

news

Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis, LB Barkevious Mingo and CB Fabian Moreau

Atlanta Falcons add three via free agency.
news

Falcons Sign LB Brandon Copeland and S Erik Harris

Falcons sign two unrestricted free agents to one-year contracts.
news

Falcons make it official, trade for tight end Lee Smith

Falcons send a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills
news

Falcons re-sign Jaeden Graham

The Falcons have re-signed tight end Jaeden Graham

Top News

Falcons o-line coach names players who will compete for open spots at left guard, center 

Falcons' 2021 draft class reveal uniform numbers 

Getting Real with Grady Jarrett Podcast | Mother's Day Special Guest Elisha Jarrett

Falcons agree to terms with 20 college free agents

Advertising