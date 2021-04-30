Presented by

Falcons agree to terms with QB A.J. McCarron

Veteran quarterback has agreed to terms to join Atlanta

Apr 30, 2021 at 04:26 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

The Falcons have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback A.J. McCarron to a one-year deal.  

Originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round (164th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft, McCarron has completed 109-of-174 passes (62.6 percent) for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in 17 career games for the Bengals, Raiders and Texans. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback has also appeared in one career postseason game with Cincinnati in 2015, completing 23-of-41 attempts for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception. 

The Alabama product appeared in two games for the Texans in 2020, completing one pass for 20 yards.

