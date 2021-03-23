Report: Falcons to sign running back Mike Davis 

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly expected to sign running back Mike Davis, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
According to Rapoport, it's a two-year deal for Davis and the Falcons. Davis served as the Carolina Panthers' starting running back in the 2020 season with Christian McCaffrey out for a majority of the year. Davis recorded 1,015 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns, with 642 yards coming on the ground and 373 yards receiving on 59 catches.
Davis' NFL career began in 2015 in San Francisco and since then he's had stints with three different teams: Seattle (2017), Chicago (2019) and Carolina (2019-2020). The 28-year-old has amassed 1,531 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.
