Gono Signs RFA Tender

Flowery Branch, Ga. - Falcons offensive lineman Matt Gono has signed his restricted free agent tender.

Gono was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Wesley College following the 2018 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 21 games with four starts over three seasons in Atlanta. Last season, Gono played in all 16 games and made four starts, seeing time at both right tackle and left guard.

Prior to the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 17, the Falcons placed a second-round tender on Gono. With his signing, Gono will remain under contract with the club for the 2021 season on a one-year deal.