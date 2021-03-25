Gono Signs RFA Tender

Mar 25, 2021 at 03:51 PM
Matt Haley
Matt Haley

Atlanta Falcons Manager of Football Communications

Gono-CP

Flowery Branch, Ga. - Falcons offensive lineman Matt Gono has signed his restricted free agent tender.  

Gono was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Wesley College following the 2018 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 21 games with four starts over three seasons in Atlanta. Last season, Gono played in all 16 games and made four starts, seeing time at both right tackle and left guard. 

Prior to the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 17, the Falcons placed a second-round tender on Gono. With his signing, Gono will remain under contract with the club for the 2021 season on a one-year deal.  

Per the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), a restricted free agent (RFA) is a player with three accrued seasons. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them a tender that features the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.

Fans cheer during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday November 28, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

2021 Atlanta Falcons Tickets

Click below to learn more about Season and Group tickets for 2021 season and place a deposit today!

Learn More

Related Content

news

Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis, LB Barkevious Mingo and CB Fabian Moreau

Atlanta Falcons add three via free agency.
news

Falcons Sign LB Brandon Copeland and S Erik Harris

Falcons sign two unrestricted free agents to one-year contracts.
news

Falcons make it official, trade for tight end Lee Smith

Falcons send a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills
news

Falcons re-sign Jaeden Graham

The Falcons have re-signed tight end Jaeden Graham
news

Falcons re-sign Younghoe Koo, three more exclusive rights free agents 

The Falcons have re-signed four exclusive rights free agents
news

Falcons release guard James Carpenter

Carpenter started 24 games at guard over the past two seasons, including 13 games at left guard in 2020
news

Falcons sign punter Dom Maggio

The Atlanta Falcons have signed punter Dom Maggio 
news

Falcons release Ricardo Allen, Allen Bailey and waive Kurt Benkert

The Falcons made three roster moves on Thursday
news

Falcons sign 11 players to reserve/future contracts

A majority of the players have been key members of Atlanta's practice squad throughout the season
news

Falcons flex three offensive weapons for final game

Among the three players flexed is Chris Rowland, who will likely be the team's kick returner with Brandon Powell out
news

Falcons place Alex Mack on reserve/COVID-19 list

Mack has been a fundamental player in the Falcons offense and one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL

Top News

Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis, LB Barkevious Mingo and CB Fabian Moreau

What the signings of Mike Davis, Fabian Moreau and Barkevious Mingo mean for Falcons 

Filling the needs in free agency to draft the best players on the board | GM Terry Fontenot

Educating & Empowering, how an Atlanta high school coach is changing lives on and off the field

Advertising