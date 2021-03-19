Falcons Sign LB Brandon Copeland and S Erik Harris

Falcons sign two unrestricted free agents to one-year contracts.

Mar 19, 2021 at 01:44 PM
Atlanta Falcons Staff
AP_20353133692394
(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

The Falcons have signed unrestricted free agents, linebacker Brandon Copeland and safety Erik Harris, to one-year contracts.

Copeland appeared in six games with four starts for the New England Patriots in 2020. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound linebacker was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens following the 2013 NFL Draft. Following two seasons on the practice squads of the Ravens and Tennessee Titans, Copeland made his NFL debut with the Detroit Lions in 2015. In six NFL seasons with the Lions, New York Jets and Patriots, the University of Pennsylvania product has tallied 98 total tackles (63 solo), 7.0 sacks, four passes defensed and 17 special teams tackles in 66 games with 18 starts. 
 
Harris was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as a reserve/future free agent in 2016 after spending three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the Canadian Football League and has spent the past four seasons (2017-20) with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety has appeared in 65 career games with 29 starts and has tallied 167 total tackles (131 solo), five interceptions – including two returned for touchdowns – 20 passes defensed and 23 special teams tackles. Harris recorded 56 total tackles (40 solo), five passes defensed, one forced fumble and five special teams tackles in 14 games (11 starts) for the Raiders in last season.

Welcome to Atlanta, Brandon Copeland

Copeland appeared in six games with four starts for the New England Patriots in 2020. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound linebacker was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens following the 2013 NFL Draft.

New York Jets outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) celebrates after Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by New York Jets outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (52) runs down field during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots beat the Dolphins 21-11. (Cooper Neill via AP)
Cooper Neill
New England Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots' Brandon Copeland before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Winslow Townson/Panini
New England Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland (52) waits for the snap during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Raiders 36-20. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches a Russell Wilson pass and is tackled by New England Patriots outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (52) for a 9 yard gain during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Patriots 35-30. (Alika Jenner via AP)
Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is tackled by New York Jets defenders Arthur Maulet (23) and Brandon Copeland (51) during an NFL football game Nov. 10, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Giants 34-27. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
New England Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland stands on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball as New York Jets outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) chases him during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) in coverage during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. New England won 33-0. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
New York Jets outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Chicago. The Bears won 24-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Scott Boehm/Scott Boehm
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is tripped by New York Jets outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, is sacked by New York Jets outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) celebrates after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun
New York Jets outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) during an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Atlanta. The Jets won, 22-10. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Ric Tapia/AP2019
Welcome to Atlanta, Erik Harris

Harris was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as a reserve/future free agent in 2016 after spending three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the Canadian Football League and has spent the past four seasons (2017-20) with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) poses for a photo before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders won, 14-3. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Ric Tapia/AP2019
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89), left, is tackled by Oakland Raiders defensive back Erik Harris (25) during the second half of an NFL football game at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Tim Ireland/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) runs during an NFL regular season football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. The Chargers won in overtime, 30-27. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Ric Tapia/AP2020
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby #98 and free safety Erik Harris #25 celebrate after a field goal during the second half against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
Jeff Bottari/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Las Vegas Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) plays against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Isaac Brekken/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) plays against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Isaac Brekken/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) runs during an NFL regular season football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won, 35-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Ric Tapia/AP2020
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Erik Harris (25) looks up from sideline with helmet off during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Las Vegas. The Colts won the game 44-27, (Paul Jasienski via AP)
Paul Jasienski/2020 Paul Jasienski
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) drops into coverage during an NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec.6, 2020, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Raiders defeated the Jets 31-28. (Al Tielemans via AP)
Al Tielemans/2020 Al Tielemans via AP Images
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris #25 defends against Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal #14 during the second quarter in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
Jeff Bottari/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) reacts with free safety Erik Harris (25) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Las Vegas Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) wears a Salute to Service head band while stretching before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Las Vegas Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Las Vegas Raiders' Erik Harris, right, breaks up a pass intended for New York Jets' Breshad Perriman during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a pass over Las Vegas Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Isaac Brekken/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) on the NFL Network Thursday Night Football on Fox set after an NFL regular season football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders won, 26-24. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Ric Tapia/AP2019
Las Vegas Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) signals to the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oakland Raiders defensive back Erik Harris (25) cheers on the crowd during a NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. The Titans won the game 42-21. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
Paul Jasienski/2019 Paul Jasienski
Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris returns an interception for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith #10 drops the ball against Las Vegas Raiders free safety Erik Harris #25 during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
Jeff Bottari/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 27-14. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Oakland won 31-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 27-14. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) celebrates his interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
