Falcons Sign LB Brandon Copeland and S Erik Harris

Copeland appeared in six games with four starts for the New England Patriots in 2020. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound linebacker was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens following the 2013 NFL Draft. Following two seasons on the practice squads of the Ravens and Tennessee Titans, Copeland made his NFL debut with the Detroit Lions in 2015. In six NFL seasons with the Lions, New York Jets and Patriots, the University of Pennsylvania product has tallied 98 total tackles (63 solo), 7.0 sacks, four passes defensed and 17 special teams tackles in 66 games with 18 starts.



Harris was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as a reserve/future free agent in 2016 after spending three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the Canadian Football League and has spent the past four seasons (2017-20) with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety has appeared in 65 career games with 29 starts and has tallied 167 total tackles (131 solo), five interceptions – including two returned for touchdowns – 20 passes defensed and 23 special teams tackles. Harris recorded 56 total tackles (40 solo), five passes defensed, one forced fumble and five special teams tackles in 14 games (11 starts) for the Raiders in last season.