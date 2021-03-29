Report: Falcons agree to terms with offensive lineman Josh Andrews

The Falcons have reportedly agreed to terms on adding an offensive lineman to the roster 

Mar 29, 2021 at 04:26 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly added a veteran offensive lineman to their roster in Josh Andrews, according to a tweet by Andrews' agent Brett Tessler.

Andrews, 29, most recently spent time with the New York Jets as he appeared in 15 games, starting three at right guard and one at left guard. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Eagles out of Oregon State, Andrews spent three seasons in Philadelphia bouncing from the 53-man roster to the practice squad.

After his first stint with the Eagles, Andrews signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 before returning the Eagles' practice squad. Andrews also spent time on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad before landing with the Jets.

Andrews has appeared in 40 games with four starts during his five-year NFL career.

Related Content

news

Gono Signs RFA Tender

news

What the signings of Mike Davis, Fabian Moreau and Barkevious Mingo mean for Falcons 

What the recent additions to the Falcons' roster mean moving forward 
news

Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis, LB Barkevious Mingo and CB Fabian Moreau

Atlanta Falcons add three via free agency.
news

From chip factory worker to the NFL: Erik Harris sees 'opportunity' with Falcons 

Newly signed safety Erik Harris discusses his journey from a corn mixer at the UTZ potato chip factory to the NFL sidelines 
news

What the signings of Erik Harris, Brandon Copeland mean for Falcons 

Taking a closer look at what the Falcons' most recent signings mean 
news

Falcons Sign LB Brandon Copeland and S Erik Harris

Falcons sign two unrestricted free agents to one-year contracts.
news

Report: Brandon Copeland to visit Falcons

Outside linebacker Brandon Copeland is reportedly set to visit the Falcons 
news

Report: Falcons to sign safety Erik Harris 

The Falcons are adding a veteran safety to their roster, per report
news

Atlanta Falcons 2021 Free Agency Tracker

The Falcons 2021 Free Agency Tracker will be updated regularly to include the team's latest moves
news

Falcons place second-round tender on Matt Gono, per report

Falcons can match any offer that Gono agrees to with another team and would receive a second-round pick if they opted not to match
news

Brian Hill signs tender with Falcons

Atlanta placed an original-round tender on Hill in March, signaling their interest in bringing back the fourth-year running back

Top News

Statement from Arthur Blank on Georgia voting rights

Breaking down the new coaching staff | Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith

NFL owners approve 17-game schedule, Falcons to play Jaguars 

2021 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

Advertising