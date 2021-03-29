Report: Falcons agree to terms with offensive lineman Josh Andrews

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly added a veteran offensive lineman to their roster in Josh Andrews, according to a tweet by Andrews' agent Brett Tessler.
Andrews, 29, most recently spent time with the New York Jets as he appeared in 15 games, starting three at right guard and one at left guard. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Eagles out of Oregon State, Andrews spent three seasons in Philadelphia bouncing from the 53-man roster to the practice squad.
After his first stint with the Eagles, Andrews signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 before returning the Eagles' practice squad. Andrews also spent time on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad before landing with the Jets.
Andrews has appeared in 40 games with four starts during his five-year NFL career.