Steven Means named Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year

Means first joined the Falcons in 2018; he has become an impactful player on the field, but that is far exceeded by his impact off of it

Dec 10, 2020 at 09:00 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Atlanta Falcons have named defensive end Steven Means as their nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Means first joined the Falcons in 2018; he has become an impactful player on the field, but that is far exceeded by his impact off of it. A leader on the team's Social Justice Committee, Means was instrumental in the Falcons' initiative of educating local youth in the voting space.

Utilizing his relationships with high school football teams around the state, Means helped encourage players to sign up and work as poll workers on Election Day. Those students got a first-hand look at the importance voting can play in a democracy via one of the tightest races in the 2020 election. Means spent time during his days off participating in Zoom calls with high school players, encouraging them to do their part to get involved.

"Voting is the number one thing we believe in and that we are driving hard on because we can get the right people in the right place to make a change," said Means.

That time and energy did not go unappreciated.

"When Steven Means was talking about his experiences, it just motivated me to want to get out there and help make a change in the world like they do," said King Walker, a football player at Booker T. Washington on the Westside of Atlanta.

Means has been involved in community work in every single season he's been a Falcon. During training camp in 2019, Means invited Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson and Yusef Salaam – three members of the Exonerated Five – for a VIP visit to the Falcons' training facility and a conversation with the team about social justice and how to make an impact.

AF_SocialJustice_ThomasvilleBG_KD_04172019_1172
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

During his first season with the team, Means spearheaded multiple police ride-alongs for players and coaches to help them better understand the day-to-day life of law enforcement. That understanding he also sought to bring to the community by visiting the Thomasville Heights Boys & Girls Club in Atlanta, which had a police mentoring program in place. Means, along with teammates such as Grady Jarrett, sought to foster conversations between officers and local youth to better bridge the gap between the two parties.

"Steven has been a beloved figure of our community for certainly it feels like a long time," Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris said. "Now, to get him on the practice field, to get him out playing in the games and to watch him be productive has been awesome because of the great guy and the character that he carries around here every day. I don't know a person in this building that can't give you high regard for Steven Means when it comes to being a person, a football player, a guy you want to be around and just an all-around great guy."

Resilience is a quality that can be ascribed to Steven Means both on and off the field. The 30-year-old defensive end sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in the offseason ahead of the 2019 season. The Falcons had high hopes for Means after he impressed in a rotational role in 2018, his first year with the club, but those hopes were put on pause as he worked his way back from the injury.

Means accomplished his comeback, returning to the field for 2020 season. A leader in the locker room, Means has started seven games for the Falcons. His most recent two games – against the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints – have been the best of the season. Means has a combined nine tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in those two games, and he has 33 tackles, three tackles for a loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

Steven Means | Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year

The Atlanta Falcons have named Steven Means as their nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Take a look at the defensive end in the community before Covid-19 protocols.

May 09, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 17

May 09, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

May 09, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 17

May 09, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Steven Means, playing for Gary, Pilardi Jr, Army
3 / 17

Steven Means, playing for Gary, Pilardi Jr, Army

April 17, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Thomasville Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 17

April 17, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Thomasville Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

April 17, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Thomasville Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 17

April 17, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Thomasville Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

April 17, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Thomasville Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 17

April 17, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Thomasville Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the team's community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 17

Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Dinner celebrating the team's community all-stars and Man of the Year for 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

April 17, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Thomasville Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 17

April 17, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Thomasville Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

May 09, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 17

May 09, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

April 17, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Thomasville Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 17

April 17, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Thomasville Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the Just Mercy film screening at AMC Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday November 11, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 17

Scenes from the Just Mercy film screening at AMC Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday November 11, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

April 17, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Thomasville Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 17

April 17, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Thomasville Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

April 17, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Thomasville Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 17

April 17, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Thomasville Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

May 09, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 17

May 09, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

April 17, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Thomasville Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 17

April 17, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Thomasville Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

May 09, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 17

May 09, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

May 09, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 17

May 09, 2019 - Scenes from Atlanta Falcons off-season social justice program at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

"He's my roommate in our dorms," Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said. "So, I get to see him a little bit more. I can tell you this, he's got great work ethic. He's always doing pushups or lifting weights or doing crazy stuff like that at all times of the day. I've walked through the dorm before and seen him doing complete workouts in the dorm, so he's an animal, there's no question about it."

The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes a player for his excellence on and off the field, $250,000 donated to United Way in his name and up to $250,000 donated to the winner's charity of choice.

--

Click HERE to watch the 11th annual, and first-ever virtual, Atlanta Falcons Community Honors Show presented by Georgia Power is hosted by Justin Felder, Fox 5 Sports Reporter. The show features several exclusive videos with special guests including Arthur Blank, Steve Cannon, Rich McKay, Angie Blank, Matt Ryan, Ricardo Allen, Chris Millman and more. The show is a celebration of the team's community efforts this past year and will announce the Atlanta Falcons Walter Payton Man of the Year, showcase our Salute to Service Award winner, highlight the Social Justice Committee's efforts and more.

Steven Means | Player Spotlight

The Atlanta Falcons have named Steven Means as their nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Take a look at the defensive end in action.

Atlanta Falcons Defensive End Steven Means #55 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
1 / 25

Atlanta Falcons Defensive End Steven Means #55 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons Defensive End Steven Means #55 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
2 / 25

Atlanta Falcons Defensive End Steven Means #55 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons Defensive End Steven Means #55 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
3 / 25

Atlanta Falcons Defensive End Steven Means #55 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

The Atlanta Falcons defense at work against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
4 / 25

The Atlanta Falcons defense at work against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.

April 29, 2019 - Falcons "Bigs" players participate April workouts at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 25

April 29, 2019 - Falcons "Bigs" players participate April workouts at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 celebrates a fumble recovery with defensive end Steven Means #55 during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
6 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 celebrates a fumble recovery with defensive end Steven Means #55 during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

The defense celebrates with Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.
7 / 25

The defense celebrates with Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 runs out of the tunnel during pregame against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
8 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 runs out of the tunnel during pregame against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 7, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 7, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
10 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.
11 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the first half against the New Orleans Saints on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 reacts against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
12 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 reacts against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates a tackle with defensive end Steven Means #55 during the game on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
13 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates a tackle with defensive end Steven Means #55 during the game on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints players pray after the game on November 22, 2020.
14 / 25

Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints players pray after the game on November 22, 2020.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates during the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates during the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action against Chicago Bears center Cody Whitehair #65 during the game on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action against Chicago Bears center Cody Whitehair #65 during the game on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #56 smiles before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saintsat Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday November 28, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #56 smiles before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saintsat Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday November 28, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #56 and teammates celebrate the overtime pick six to win the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by linebacker Deion Jones #45 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Scott Kelby/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #56 and teammates celebrate the overtime pick six to win the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by linebacker Deion Jones #45 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Scott Kelby/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #56 celebrates the first touchdown by running back Qadree Ollison #30 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday November 17, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #56 celebrates the first touchdown by running back Qadree Ollison #30 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday November 17, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Is next Falcons GM on list compiled by CBS Sports insider?

Four names already associated with the Atlanta Falcons GM search appear on list that CBS Sports Insider Jason La Canfora is 'hearing the most chatter about'
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley, Keanu Neal limited for second practice

There was little movement on Atlanta's injury report, and Julio Jones missed his second straight practice
news

SFTB: Stability and Super Bowls, re-signing Todd Gurley, Earl Thomas, signing more receivers?

You've got questions about the Atlanta Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Matt Ryan on how Falcons can fix run game, Calvin Ridley closing in on a career year

Matt Ryan discusses how the Falcons can improve their run game and Calvin Ridley's career year 
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones among four starters held out

A total of 12 key players for Atlanta were listed on the injury report to start the week
news

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' open general manager position
news

Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Terry Fontenot

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in former front office executive Terry Fontenot
news

Early Bird Report: Falcons seeking more from run game

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

NFL Draft: Games that could impact the Falcons' draft position

A look at some upcoming games that Atlanta fans, who care about the team's draft status, should pay attention to
news

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 8 pick

Atlanta has held the No. 8 pick four different times in its draft history 
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs take back top spot as Falcons take a tumble

Steelers slip to No. 2 while Falcons fall three places after loss to Saints

Top News

Is next Falcons GM on list compiled by CBS Sports insider?

SFTB: Stability and Super Bowls, re-signing Todd Gurley, Earl Thomas, signing more receivers?

Steven Means named Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year

Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Terry Fontenot

Advertising