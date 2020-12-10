Steven Means named Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year

During his first season with the team, Means spearheaded multiple police ride-alongs for players and coaches to help them better understand the day-to-day life of law enforcement. That understanding he also sought to bring to the community by visiting the Thomasville Heights Boys & Girls Club in Atlanta, which had a police mentoring program in place. Means, along with teammates such as Grady Jarrett, sought to foster conversations between officers and local youth to better bridge the gap between the two parties.

"Steven has been a beloved figure of our community for certainly it feels like a long time," Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris said. "Now, to get him on the practice field, to get him out playing in the games and to watch him be productive has been awesome because of the great guy and the character that he carries around here every day. I don't know a person in this building that can't give you high regard for Steven Means when it comes to being a person, a football player, a guy you want to be around and just an all-around great guy."

Resilience is a quality that can be ascribed to Steven Means both on and off the field. The 30-year-old defensive end sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in the offseason ahead of the 2019 season. The Falcons had high hopes for Means after he impressed in a rotational role in 2018, his first year with the club, but those hopes were put on pause as he worked his way back from the injury.