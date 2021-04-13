Falcons Sign TE Ryan Becker 

Apr 13, 2021 at 04:31 PM
Matt Haley
Flowery Branch, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have signed tight end Ryan Becker.  

Becker was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Methodist University following the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 248-pound tight end played in 46 games, making 15 starts, during his four-year career at SMU. He caught 16 passes for 198 yards and five touchdowns in his college career.

