Falcons passing remains a team strength loaded with talent and depth

Let's go a bit deeper and address optimism surrounding returner Olamide Zaccheaus. He had 20 catches for 274 yards in 2020, including 103 in a victory over Denver where he scored a 51-yard touchdown. There's untapped potential there if he continues to work and develop.

Smith has a history with new signing Tajae Sharpe, who has played meaningful snaps in the system while with Tennessee. It's unfair to place expectations on lower-round rookie receivers – it normally takes time to develop at that position at this level – but Frank Darby could carve out a role or become injury protection. While Cordarrelle Patterson is technically a running back, the career receiver has incredible speed and will be an asset on plays designed for him in the passing game.

All those names we mentioned don't include a pair of dynamic and versatile tight ends that will be as involved as anyone in this passing game. First-round NFL draft pick Kyle Pitts and former first-rounder Hayden Hurst will line up all over the field, in traditional tight-end spots and farther out as receivers.

Pitts is a massive addition, undoubtedly the best non-quarterback available in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Falcons should take massive advantage of an extraordinary skill set. Hurst is more determined than ever to have a huge year, and excited about the prospect of Smith using his speed in the vertical game.