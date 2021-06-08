Bair: Here's why I think Calvin Ridley will move permanently into NFL's elite receiver class

Julio Jones was a coverage magnet. The top-flight receiver drew attention from safeties and linebackers and opposing defensive coordinators alike over his time as a Falcon, with extra bodies gravitating toward him like moths to a flame.

While he was good enough to make plays despite heavy traffic and defenders all around, Jones' mere presence in the pattern had an ancillary effect. He made life easier on those around him. Other receivers often worked in favorable situations, one-on-one against a cornerback with inconsistent safety help on certain routes.

That's why praising Calvin Ridley might've come with a caveat. Enthusiasm could be tempered by (flawed) logic that sounded something like this: Calvin has unreal talent and has been really productive…for a No. 2 receiver. Man, Ridley had an excellent game that helped the Falcons win… because the other team sold out to stop Julio.

Such excuses would diminish Ridley's exploits, leaving true superstar potential somewhat unnoticed.

That won't be the case anymore. Ridley enters the 2021 season as the Falcons' unquestioned No. 1 receiver after Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday for a compensation package that included a 2022 second-round NFL Draft pick.

Quarterback Matt Ryan has other quality options available in Russell Gage, No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst and others, but Ridley will be his primary target.

Those same detractors who would add a "but" to Ridley's previous accomplishments will surely wonder (out loud and on social media, no doubt) how he'll fare without Jones on the other side attracting attention.

Ridley answered those questions last season. He proved more than capable of being a top receiver and handling all that comes with the title.