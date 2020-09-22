Putting Calvin Ridley's historic start into perspective

So, we know Ridley knows how to get off to a fast start. If he truly wants to ascend and earn a place among the game's greats, he must keep this level of play for much of a season. He already has as many 100-yard games this year as he did in his 13 games last year.

There are some notable stats that suggest with increased usage, Ridley can certainly maintain these stats now that he enters a season truly cemented as the No. 2 (No. 1B?) option.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, since he entered the league and among receivers with a minimum of 200 targets, Ridley's catch rate above expectation is plus-7.2, putting him sixth behind a "who's who" list of current receivers: Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, Adam Thielen, Julio Jones and Amari Cooper. He is more than capable of making the toughest catches on the field.

Furthermore, he makes his quarterback's job easier. Since 2018, quarterbacks have a 122.2 rating when targeting Ridley, which edges out Thomas for the best mark in the NFL.

Ridley's role in this offense has evolved to the point where, if these numbers are indeed indicative of the caliber of player he is, he could truly take off. The Falcons haven't had a 1,000-yard duo at receiver since 2012, Jones's second year in the league. Atlanta may have accomplished that in Ridley's second year if he hadn't missed the final three games of the 2019 season.

If everyone stays healthy, and that's notable considering the staggering amount of serious injuries sustained throughout the NFL during the first two weeks, the Falcons look to have a great shot at doing that this year, which would be fitting for a franchise that appears to have found the third true go-to wide receiver option of Matt Ryan's run with the team.