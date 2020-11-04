How Julio Jones unlocked Falcons offense in win vs. Panthers

Carolina has commonly dropped seven or eight players into coverage this season, the first under head coach Matt Rhule. This approach forces offenses to meticulously pick their way down the field and is designed to prevent many deep passes. That was the case for the Panthers in their first game against the Falcons.

In Week 5, Ryan's completed air yards per pass attempt was just 3.8 yards, meaning the Falcons were having much more success connecting on short passes than deep shots. That was the lowest yardage on that metric of the season for Ryan.

Week 8 told a much different story. Ryan's completed air yards per pass attempt was 6.4 yards, the highest of the season. Much of that can be attributed to Jones's presence. Five of Jones's seven receptions in the game went for 20 yards, a testament to how effective he is as a deep threat and on late-breaking routes.

That distinction was put into contrast even more sharply on Ryan's lone interception of the game. Deep down the left sideline, Ridley ran a similar route to the 28-yard reception Jones had on the second play of the game. He was unable to shake the defender on the deep out, however, allowing him to undercut the throw and come away with the pick.

Thanks to Jones, the Falcons were very successful at moving the ball on Thursday. Ryan's passing yards per attempt of 9.37 were the most this year, and up from the 6.11 yards he had in the first meeting against Carolina. Atlanta bogged down in the areas where Jones drew more attention, however.

The Falcons were just 3-of-9 on third down against the Panthers and converted just 2-of-6 trips to the red zone. On one particular play, Koetter noted that Atlanta's determination to get Jones involved near the end zone may have cost them an easy touchdown.