Falcons' next opponent: What to know about the Denver Broncos 

The Atlanta Falcons (2-6) return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Denver Broncos (3-4) for the first of four matchups against the AFC West. As the Falcons look to win back-to-back games for the first time this season, here's everything to know about the Broncos who are also coming off a win.

The Drew Lock show

After missing two games with a shoulder injury, Drew Lock is back in the starting lineup for the Broncos. Lock rank No. 32 in passing yards despite being one of the least sacked quarterbacks in the NFL. Lock has played in five games and has a 41.6 quarterback rating. It's worth noting Lock led Denver in their second half comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Lock in his second year as the starting quarterback for the Broncos following a stellar career at Missouri. Denver selected Lock in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and won the starting job in December of his rookie season.

Broncos want to run the ball

Outside of first-round pick receiver Jerry Jeudy, you could argue the Broncos are most talented at the running back position with Melvin Gordon and Phillip Linsdsay. Gordon leads Denver in rushing yards with 375 and four touchdowns while Lindsay is coming off his best performance of the 2020 season. Lindsay broke off a 55-yard touchdown run to help ignite the Broncos comeback against the Chargers. The undrafted free agent has been one of the best players in Denver over the last three seasons. Lindsay recorded back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards in 2018-19. He's also been a touchdown machine with 17 touchdowns in three years.

No Von Miller, no problem