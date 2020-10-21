A.J. Terrell, Foye Oluokun emerging as playmakers on Falcons defense

In their 40-23 victory against the Minnesota Vikings, the Atlanta Falcons defense turned in by far its best performance of the season. It began with an interception by Deion Jones, included a goal-line stand at the 1-yard line and allowed the Falcons to earn their first victory of 2020.

The game also served as a showcase for two emerging players who could be staples for Atlanta's defense in the future: Cornerback A.J. Terrell and linebacker Foye Oluokun.

That statement shouldn't come as a surprise to any Falcons fan that has been paying attention. Terrell was the team's first-round pick this April and has started every game he's been available for an Atlanta team that needed to find a playmaker in the secondary. Oluokun, a former sixth-round pick in 2018, moved into a full-time starting role this season after the departure of De'Vondre Campbell after serving as a key role player for the Falcons.

If the Falcons defense is to actually sustain the improvement it showed on Sunday, it will need to have players outside of Deion Jones or Grady Jarrett take their games to a new level. Terrell and Oluokun showed that they may be capable of doing such a thing.

Among the Falcons who played more than 32 defensive snaps on Sunday, Terrell and Oluokun earned the third- and fourth-highest grades from Pro Football Focus, respectively, behind only Jones and Jarrett. Terrell's grade of 85.3 ranked sixth among all NFL cornerbacks in Week 6, while Oluokun's grade of 74.8 was 10th among linebackers.

On the first play of the Vikings' second offensive drive, Terrell showed his ability to diagnose a play and his reliability as an open-field tackler. Lined up against Justin Jefferson in man coverage, Terrell followed the Vikings' star rookie across the field in motion. Minnesota then sent Jefferson back to his original spot to create leverage for him against Terrell with the plan of getting him the ball in space.