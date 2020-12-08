Putting Younghoe Koo's near-perfect start into historical context

With the NFL record within reach, the Falcons' franchise record could become Koo's by the end of Sunday. Bryant currently holds the team record for most field goals made in a season, as he knocked through 34 kicks in both the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Koo is just two shy of tying that number and three away from making more field goals than any other Falcon, a team that had both Bryant and Morten Andersen.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Koo's season, however, is that it's come from a player who had previously been cut by both the Chargers and the New England Patriots. What looked to be a journeyman career delivered him to Atlanta in 2019 as a replacement for Bryant, arguably the team's biggest fan favorite. Koo proved up to the challenge, hitting 23 of his 26 attempts during Atlanta's final eight games.

Atlanta looked to have found a different kicker of the future when Giorgio Tavecchio was perfect in his late-season audition for the Falcons, but he failed to solidify his role in training camp the following year, prompting Atlanta to bring back Bryant.

Koo had no such problems carrying over his success, and it appears – at least this year – he's found a new gear, entirely. Now, he looks set to write his own chapter in Falcons history, a testament to just how far he's come.