Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for the month of November.
He solidified this honor with a strong performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in which he made all five of his field goal attempts, including a 54-yarder and all four of his extra-point attempts. After joining the Falcons midway through the 2019 season as a replacement to the organization's all-time leading scorer, Matt Bryant, Koo has taken ownership of the kicker job and excelled. He currently leads the NFL in scoring with 109 points scored and has made 29 of his 30 field goal attempts, the best field goal percentage in the league.
In the month of November, Koo made all 10 of his field goal attempts, making kicks of at least 52 yards in each of the three games he played. Koo also converted all eight extra-point attempts and managed to fight through a right quad injury he sustained early in Atlanta's win against the Raiders. He's currently leading all NFC kickers in voting for the NFL's Pro Bowl, and fans can vote for Pro Bowl selections using this link.