Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for the month of November.

RELATED CONTENT

He solidified this honor with a strong performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in which he made all five of his field goal attempts, including a 54-yarder and all four of his extra-point attempts. After joining the Falcons midway through the 2019 season as a replacement to the organization's all-time leading scorer, Matt Bryant, Koo has taken ownership of the kicker job and excelled. He currently leads the NFL in scoring with 109 points scored and has made 29 of his 30 field goal attempts, the best field goal percentage in the league.