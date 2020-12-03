Falcons' Jacob Tuioti-Mariner named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

It was a day of firsts for Falcons defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner during the team's 43-6 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tuioti-Mariner recorded the first sack of his career - a strip-sack late in the second quarter, which he then recovered to help the Falcons tack on three points at the end of the half - and he had two fumble recoveries, another first for the third-year player. All told, Tuioti-Mariner finished the game with a career-high six tackles, one quarterback hit, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Originally signed to the Falcons' practice squad out of UCLA in 2018, Tuioti-Mariner has worked his way into Atlanta's defensive line rotation. He played in eight games for the Falcons during the 2019 season, and he's appeared in all 11 of the team's games so far in 2020. Now, after his breakout performance against the Raiders, Tuioti-Mariner will be a player for Atlanta fans to keep an eye on.