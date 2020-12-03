Falcons' Jacob Tuioti-Mariner named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

It was a day of firsts for Falcons defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner during the team's 43-6 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tuioti-Mariner recorded the first sack of his career - a strip-sack late in the second quarter, which he then recovered to help the Falcons tack on three points at the end of the half - and he had two fumble recoveries, another first for the third-year player. All told, Tuioti-Mariner finished the game with a career-high six tackles, one quarterback hit, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.