How to watch Falcons vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

To the house: Last week, Deion Jones intercepted Raiders QB Derek Carr and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown for his second interception of the season and fifth-career pick-six. Jones' five interceptions returned for touchdowns are the most of any player since he entered the league in 2016 and are the most by a linebacker since 2006. The Falcons forced five turnovers for the first time in nearly five years last week and will need to continue that trend as they face the Saints a second time.