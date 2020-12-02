How to watch Falcons vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons will look to build on their best performance of the season as they welcome the New Orleans Saints to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 13.
HOW TO WATCH
- What: New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- TV: FOX
- TV announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline reporter)
- Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
- Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
- Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
The Falcons lead the all-time series with the Saints, 52-50; however, will need to bounce back from their 24-9 loss in New Orleans two weeks ago.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
2,500 & 25 in 40: Calvin Ridley leads the Falcons with 54 receptions for 797 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Sunday will mark the 40th game of his career. Ridley, who has 2,484 receiving yards and 24 receiving touchdowns needs 16 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Saints to become the fifth player with at least 2,500 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns in his first 40 career games in NFL history. The others to reach that mark?
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Randy Moss
- Jerry Rice
- John Jefferson
To the house: Last week, Deion Jones intercepted Raiders QB Derek Carr and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown for his second interception of the season and fifth-career pick-six. Jones' five interceptions returned for touchdowns are the most of any player since he entered the league in 2016 and are the most by a linebacker since 2006. The Falcons forced five turnovers for the first time in nearly five years last week and will need to continue that trend as they face the Saints a second time.
Jarring footballs loose: Foye Oluokun recorded his fourth forced fumble of the season in Week 12 and is now tied with Cleveland's Myles Garrett and Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey for the most forced fumbles in the NFL this season. As a defense, Atlanta has forced 12 fumbles this season – the most in the NFC and tied with the Buffalo Bills for the second-most in the NFL.
Forcing their will: In six games under Interim Head Coach Raheem Morris, the Falcons offense has averaged 33:40 of time of possession per game, up from 29:07 through the first five games of the season. The Falcons' 33:40 time of possession per game is the third-highest average in the NFL since Week 6. The Saints have averaged an NFL-leading 34:25 time of possession per game over that span. In Week 11, New Orleans won the time of possession battle, 33:41-26:19. On Sunday, maintaining possession and moving the chains will be a big factor in the result.