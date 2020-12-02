How to watch Falcons vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints

Dec 01, 2020 at 09:31 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

HTW Week 13

The Falcons will look to build on their best performance of the season as they welcome the New Orleans Saints to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 13.

HOW TO WATCH

  • What: New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
  • TV: FOX
  • TV announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline reporter)
  • Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
  • Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
  • Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

The Falcons lead the all-time series with the Saints, 52-50; however, will need to bounce back from their 24-9 loss in New Orleans two weeks ago.

Ridley
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

2,500 & 25 in 40: Calvin Ridley leads the Falcons with 54 receptions for 797 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Sunday will mark the 40th game of his career. Ridley, who has 2,484 receiving yards and 24 receiving touchdowns needs 16 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Saints to become the fifth player with at least 2,500 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns in his first 40 career games in NFL history. The others to reach that mark?

  • Odell Beckham Jr.
  • Randy Moss
  • Jerry Rice
  • John Jefferson
Debo
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

To the house: Last week, Deion Jones intercepted Raiders QB Derek Carr and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown for his second interception of the season and fifth-career pick-six. Jones' five interceptions returned for touchdowns are the most of any player since he entered the league in 2016 and are the most by a linebacker since 2006. The Falcons forced five turnovers for the first time in nearly five years last week and will need to continue that trend as they face the Saints a second time.

Foye
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Jarring footballs loose: Foye Oluokun recorded his fourth forced fumble of the season in Week 12 and is now tied with Cleveland's Myles Garrett and Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey for the most forced fumbles in the NFL this season. As a defense, Atlanta has forced 12 fumbles this season – the most in the NFC and tied with the Buffalo Bills for the second-most in the NFL.

AF_20201129_LVRatATL_AH1_9326
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Forcing their will: In six games under Interim Head Coach Raheem Morris, the Falcons offense has averaged 33:40 of time of possession per game, up from 29:07 through the first five games of the season. The Falcons' 33:40 time of possession per game is the third-highest average in the NFL since Week 6. The Saints have averaged an NFL-leading 34:25 time of possession per game over that span. In Week 11, New Orleans won the time of possession battle, 33:41-26:19. On Sunday, maintaining possession and moving the chains will be a big factor in the result.

Related Content

news

Matt Ryan on re-match with Saints, blocking Cam Jordan and what's changed for Falcons 

Matt Ryan talks about the upcoming matchup with the Saints and why the Falcons are having more success lately
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Todd Gurley limited

Six starters were limited for Atlanta on Wednesday, and starting lineman James Carpenter was held out
news

Falcons' 10 best defensive plays in win vs. Raiders

A deep dive into the Falcons' best defensive performance of the season
news

Early Bird Report: Younghoe Koo's long journey to become NFL's leading kicker

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Saints' matchup

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the New Orleans Saints
news

Falcons place Olamide Zaccheaus on IR, promote Laquon Treadwell to active roster 

Treadwell is coming off of the Falcons' reserve/COVID-19 list and directly to the 53-man roster
news

SFTB: Can Falcons rebound vs. Saints? Slow starts, Sam Darnold, John Cominsky, GM search, playoffs

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Falcons' next opponent: What's changed with the Saints 

A look at what's changed since the Falcons last saw the Saints
news

Early Bird Report: What we learned in Falcons' win vs. Raiders

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 10 pick

Atlanta has never held the 10th overall pick in its draft history 
news

SFTB: Defense dominates again, A.J. Terrell's emergence, Falcons run game, rematch vs. Saints

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek

Top News

SFTB: Can Falcons rebound vs. Saints? Slow starts, Sam Darnold, John Cominsky, GM search, playoffs

Falcons' next opponent: What's changed with the Saints 

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 10 pick

Tabeek: Raheem Morris is turning this team around and defense leading the charge

Advertising