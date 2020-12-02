Falcons' 10 best defensive plays in win vs. Raiders

The Atlanta Falcons had their best defensive performance of the season during their 43-6 over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Atlanta didn't allow a single touchdown as Las Vegas managed just a field goal in each half of play.

Atlanta had a season high five turnovers and five sacks against the Raiders, but there were many more impactful defensive plays from a Falcons group that is really beginning to come together. Interim head coach Raheem Morris and his staff have been emphasizing the need to win on early downs in order to have success on third down against opposing offenses, and the Falcons put on an early-down clinic against the Raiders.

One of the top offenses in the league this season, the Raiders managed just 243 total yards against the Falcons and converted three of their 12 third-down attempts on Sunday. So, how exactly did Atlanta manage that? Let's take a look – in the order in which they occurred – at the 10 best defensive plays the Falcons made against the Raiders.

Keanu Neal tackle

Time: First quarter, 12:20 remaining