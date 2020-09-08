The Escape Artist: How can the Falcons pin Russell Wilson down? 

"I think the discipline to stay connected to the player that you're guarding – even if it was a zone and it turns into a man – you better really stay connected because he can rip it from a number of spots on the field," Quinn said.

Including the playoffs, the Falcons are 3-3 against Wilson during his career. The common theme in their three victories speaks to the importance of getting pressure up front and locking things down in back. When Atlanta has managed to sack Wilson at least twice and force a turnover, the Falcons have not lost against Seattle. If they don't manage to accomplish both of those objectives, however, history says Wilson has the upper hand.

Under coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks' identity has largely been centered around running the ball and playing championship-caliber defense. That's not a bad approach to take – it won Seattle a Super Bowl, after all – but with one of the game's generational quarterbacks leading the offense will the Seahawks finally, as their fans like to say, let Russ cook? If they decide to in Week 1, the Falcons could be in store for a very different game than the one that played out in Week 8 last season.