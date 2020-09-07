Falcons release first depth chart of 2020 season

The Falcons' starting lineup is set ahead of the season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks 

Sep 07, 2020 at 04:39 PM
The Atlanta Falcons open their season with a home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Since the 2015 season, Dan Quinn's first season as head coach of the Falcons, these clubs have met four times and the games have been extremely close. The Falcons and Seahawks have split the last four games, with a 2-2 overall record during that time. Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart heading into Week 1.

OFFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
QB Matt Ryan Matt Schaub
WR Julio Jones Christian Blake
WR Calvin Ridley Olamide Zaccheaus
WR Russell Gage Brandon Powell
TE Hayden Hurst Jaeden Graham Luke Stocker
RB Todd Gurley, Keith Smith (FB) Brian Hill Ito Smith
LT Jake Matthews Matt Gono
LG James Carpenter Matt Hennessy
C Alex Mack Justin McCray
RG Chris Lindstrom
RT Kaleb McGary Timon Parris

DEFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
DE Takk McKinley Allen Bailey Charles Harris
DT Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson Deadrin Senat
DT Tyeler Davison John Cominsky
DE Dante Fowler Jr. Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB Deion Jones LaRoy Reynolds
LB Foye Oluokun Mykal Walker Deone Bucannon
CB A.J. Terrell Darqueze Dennard Blidi Wreh-Wilson
CB Isaiah Oliver Kendall Sheffield
S Ricardo Allen Sharrod Neasman
S Keanu Neal Jaylinn Hawkins
S Damontae Kazee

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Starter
K Younghoe Koo
P Sterling Hofrichter
LS Josh Harris
KR Olamide Zaccheaus
PR Brandon Powell
Holder Sterling Hofrichter
KO Younghoe Koo

The Falcons' 2020 Roster

The Falcons' 2020 roster is constantly evolving and we've amassed all the players in one gallery that will be updated throughout the year.

