Falcons release first depth chart of 2020 season

The Atlanta Falcons open their season with a home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Since the 2015 season, Dan Quinn's first season as head coach of the Falcons, these clubs have met four times and the games have been extremely close. The Falcons and Seahawks have split the last four games, with a 2-2 overall record during that time. Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart heading into Week 1.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Matt Schaub
|WR
|Julio Jones
|Christian Blake
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Brandon Powell
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Jaeden Graham
|Luke Stocker
|RB
|Todd Gurley, Keith Smith (FB)
|Brian Hill
|Ito Smith
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Matt Gono
|LG
|James Carpenter
|Matt Hennessy
|C
|Alex Mack
|Justin McCray
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Timon Parris
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DE
|Takk McKinley
|Allen Bailey
|Charles Harris
|DT
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|Deadrin Senat
|DT
|Tyeler Davison
|John Cominsky
|DE
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|LB
|Deion Jones
|LaRoy Reynolds
|LB
|Foye Oluokun
|Mykal Walker
|Deone Bucannon
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Darqueze Dennard
|Blidi Wreh-Wilson
|CB
|Isaiah Oliver
|Kendall Sheffield
|S
|Ricardo Allen
|Sharrod Neasman
|S
|Keanu Neal
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Damontae Kazee
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Sterling Hofrichter
|LS
|Josh Harris
|KR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|PR
|Brandon Powell
|Holder
|Sterling Hofrichter
|KO
|Younghoe Koo
The Falcons' 2020 roster is constantly evolving and we've amassed all the players in one gallery that will be updated throughout the year.