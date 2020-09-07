Falcons release first depth chart of 2020 season

The Atlanta Falcons open their season with a home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Since the 2015 season, Dan Quinn's first season as head coach of the Falcons, these clubs have met four times and the games have been extremely close. The Falcons and Seahawks have split the last four games, with a 2-2 overall record during that time. Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart heading into Week 1.