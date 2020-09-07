Falcons unveil 2020 jersey schedule

Back in early April, the Falcons unveiled a comprehensive redesign of their uniforms for the first time in 17 years.
To sum up the new look: Black is back.
While the new-look uniforms include elements of the Falcons' past, the new assortment of uniform combinations and options updates the team's brand to match the modern progression of Atlanta.
The Falcons now have multiple different color combinations, including the current throwback version paying homage to the 1966 team and a new "Rise Up" alternate uniform. The entire collection includes four jerseys (black home, white away, gradient alternate and the '66 throwbacks), four pants (black, white, red and throwbacks) and one helmet (satin black).
So, which uniform combinations will the Falcons don and when? While the jersey color schedule is set, the full jersey/pants combination will be decided each week leading up to the game. Weeks 7 and 13 are set as they are the Gradient and Throwback games, respectively. Check out the full jersey schedule below:
Atlanta Falcons will debut new uniforms this season, beginning with black home jerseys against the Seahawks in Week 1, new gradient jerseys in week 7 against the Lions and Throwbacks week 13 against the Saints.
The Falcons will wear their new black jerseys for six games, the white jerseys for eight games, the gradient jersey once and the throwback uniforms for one game as well. Here's a breakdown of the jersey schedule:
BLACK JERSEYS
- Week 1: vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Week 2: at Dallas Cowboys
- Week 3: vs. Chicago Bears
- Week 5: vs. Carolina Panthers
- Week 12: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 15: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WHITE JERSEYS
- Week 4: at Green Bay
- Week 6: at Minnesota Vikings
- Week 8: at Carolina Panthers
- Week 9: vs. Denver Broncos
- Week 11: at New Orleans Saints
- Week 14: at Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 17: at Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 18: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GRADIENT JERSEYS
- Week 7: vs. Detroit Lions
THROWBACK JERSEYS
- Week 13: vs. New Orleans Saints