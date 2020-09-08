How to watch Falcons vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details and matchup notes for Sunday's season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks

Sep 08, 2020 at 01:22 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

AP_19300693551156
AP Photo/John Amis

The Atlanta Falcons host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 as they look to carry the momentum built in the second half of last season into the 2020 campaign.

HOW TO WATCH

  • What: Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons
  • When: Sunday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
  • TV: FOX
  • TV announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst), Lindsay Czarniak (sideline reporter)
  • Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
  • Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
  • Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Sunday's matchup marks the first season opener to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in its history as the Falcons have opened each of the past three seasons on the road.

RELATED LINKS

AF_2020_JerseySwap_ToddGurley_AP_19360839418107_RIGHTS-MANAGED
Ryan Kang via AP

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Finding the end zone, Gurley and often: Running back Todd Gurley will make his highly anticipated Falcons debut on Sunday. Since entering the NFL in 2015, Gurley ranks second in both rushing yards (5,404) and scrimmage yards (7,494) and leads the league in rushing touchdowns (58) and total touchdowns (70). Gurley's 70 total touchdowns are tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (70) for the fourth-most total touchdowns through a player's first five seasons in NFL history.

How to Watch - Gurley Graphic

Additionally, the former Georgia Bulldog joined Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson as the only players with at least 5,000 rushing yards, 2,000 receiving yards and 70 total touchdowns in their first five seasons in league history.

In his first game with Atlanta, Gurley will face a familiar opponent in Seattle. Over his last five games against his former divisional opponent, Gurley has 11 total touchdowns (10 rushing, one receiving) and can notch his sixth-consecutive game with a rushing touchdown against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Cat-and-mouse game: Seattle's six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner led the NFL with 159 tackles last season. Recently named to the NFL's All-Decade Team, Wagner leads the league in tackles (1,073) since entering the NFL in 2012. If he records at least 100 tackles in 2020, Wagner would tie Falcons legend Keith Brooking (nine seasons) for the second-most consecutive seasons with at least 100 tackles since 2000.

While there is far more that goes into a rushing attack and run defense than just two players, the cat-and-mouse game between Gurley and Wagner will be one to keep an eye on in Week 1.

AP_19300647513994
AP Photo/John Bazemore

'Jet Jones' continues his ascent into history: It's been pretty well documented that Julio Jones is good at football. Since entering the NFL in 2011, the seven-time Pro Bowler has amassed 797 receptions for 12,125 receiving yards and 57 touchdowns in 126 career games.

How To Watch - Julio Graphic

Appearing in his 127th career game on Sunday, Jones needs at least three receptions to surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (131 games) as the second-fastest player to reach 800 career receptions in NFL history.

Additionally, as he begins his 10th NFL season this week, Jones needs at least 69 receiving yards against Seattle to surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss (12,193) for the fourth-most receiving yards through a player's first 10 seasons in NFL history.

The Falcons' 2020 Roster

The Falcons' 2020 roster is constantly evolving and we've amassed all the players in one gallery that will be updated throughout the year.

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37
1 / 53

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93
2 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13
3 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deone Bucannon #36
4 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deone Bucannon #36

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard James Carpenter #77
5 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard James Carpenter #77

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50
6 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90
7 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96
8 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38
9 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56
10 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83
11 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73
12 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87
13 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21
14 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 prepares to run a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 prepares to run a drill at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47
16 / 53

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris #47

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32
17 / 53

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61
18 / 53

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23
19 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23

Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4
20 / 53

Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81
21 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97
22 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45
23 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11
24 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27
25 / 53

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7
26 / 53

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63
27 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63

AF_2020_JerseySwap_AlexMack_MB_1137
28 / 53
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70
29 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76
30 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98
31 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28
32 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22
33 / 53

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman #41
34 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman #41

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26
35 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30
36 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54
37 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59
38 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18
39 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2
40 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8
41 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94
42 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20
43 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40
44 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25
45 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88
46 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24
47 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91
48 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43
49 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard John Wetzel #75
50 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard John Wetzel #75

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33
51 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13
52 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17
53 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

The Escape Artist: How can the Falcons pin Russell Wilson down? 
news

The Escape Artist: How can the Falcons pin Russell Wilson down? 

As the Falcons seek to pressure the quarterback more this season, they kick things off against a player who is at his very best while under pressure
Falcons activate Steven Means from reserve/COVID-19 list, release Deone Bucannon
news

Falcons activate Steven Means from reserve/COVID-19 list, release Deone Bucannon

Means rejoins the 53-man roster after a brief stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list
Falcons next opponent: What to know about the Seahawks
news

Falcons next opponent: What to know about the Seahawks

As the Falcons prepare for their Week 1 matchup with the Seahawks, here's a look at the most important things to know about Seattle 
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks at a football during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: What to expect from Falcons in 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
Falcons sign Willie Wright to practice squad, have one spot remaining
news

Falcons sign Willie Wright to practice squad, have one spot remaining

 Wright brings the Falcons' practice squad number to 15, and they have one spot remaining to fil
SFTB: Falcons' playoff chances, Mohamed Sanu, commitment to Julio, signing a pass rusher
news

SFTB: Falcons' playoff chances, Mohamed Sanu, commitment to Julio, signing a pass rusher

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Falcons release first depth chart of 2020 season
news

Falcons release first depth chart of 2020 season

The Falcons' starting lineup is set ahead of the season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks 
Mr. Consistency: Jake Matthews' family ties, work ethic has made him a Pro Bowler 
news

Mr. Consistency: Jake Matthews' family ties, work ethic has made him a Pro Bowler 

Jake Matthews' dedication to his process from his rookie season has made him one of Atlanta's best and most consistent players 
Falcons unveil 2020 jersey schedule
news

Falcons unveil 2020 jersey schedule

Falcons will debut new uniforms this season, beginning with black home jerseys against the Seahawks in Week 1
Falcons sign 14 players to practice squad
news

Falcons sign 14 players to practice squad

In addition to announcing their practice squad, the Falcons also claimed offensive tackle Timon Parris and will add him to the 53-man roster
Falcons writers roundtable: Reactions to 53-man roster
news

Falcons writers roundtable: Reactions to 53-man roster

In the aftermath of the Falcons shrinking their roster down to 53 players, Matt Tabeek, Kelsey Conway and Will McFadden share their reactions

Top News

The Escape Artist: How can the Falcons pin Russell Wilson down? 

The Escape Artist: How can the Falcons pin Russell Wilson down? 

Falcons activate Steven Means from reserve/COVID-19 list, release Deone Bucannon

Falcons activate Steven Means from reserve/COVID-19 list, release Deone Bucannon

How to watch Falcons vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, live stream, radio

How to watch Falcons vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Falcons next opponent: What to know about the Seahawks

Falcons next opponent: What to know about the Seahawks

Advertising