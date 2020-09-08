How to watch Falcons vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Atlanta Falcons host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 as they look to carry the momentum built in the second half of last season into the 2020 campaign.
HOW TO WATCH
- What: Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- TV: FOX
- TV announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst), Lindsay Czarniak (sideline reporter)
- Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
- Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
- Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*
*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
Sunday's matchup marks the first season opener to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in its history as the Falcons have opened each of the past three seasons on the road.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
Finding the end zone, Gurley and often: Running back Todd Gurley will make his highly anticipated Falcons debut on Sunday. Since entering the NFL in 2015, Gurley ranks second in both rushing yards (5,404) and scrimmage yards (7,494) and leads the league in rushing touchdowns (58) and total touchdowns (70). Gurley's 70 total touchdowns are tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (70) for the fourth-most total touchdowns through a player's first five seasons in NFL history.
Additionally, the former Georgia Bulldog joined Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson as the only players with at least 5,000 rushing yards, 2,000 receiving yards and 70 total touchdowns in their first five seasons in league history.
In his first game with Atlanta, Gurley will face a familiar opponent in Seattle. Over his last five games against his former divisional opponent, Gurley has 11 total touchdowns (10 rushing, one receiving) and can notch his sixth-consecutive game with a rushing touchdown against the Seahawks on Sunday.
Cat-and-mouse game: Seattle's six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner led the NFL with 159 tackles last season. Recently named to the NFL's All-Decade Team, Wagner leads the league in tackles (1,073) since entering the NFL in 2012. If he records at least 100 tackles in 2020, Wagner would tie Falcons legend Keith Brooking (nine seasons) for the second-most consecutive seasons with at least 100 tackles since 2000.
While there is far more that goes into a rushing attack and run defense than just two players, the cat-and-mouse game between Gurley and Wagner will be one to keep an eye on in Week 1.
'Jet Jones' continues his ascent into history: It's been pretty well documented that Julio Jones is good at football. Since entering the NFL in 2011, the seven-time Pro Bowler has amassed 797 receptions for 12,125 receiving yards and 57 touchdowns in 126 career games.
Appearing in his 127th career game on Sunday, Jones needs at least three receptions to surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (131 games) as the second-fastest player to reach 800 career receptions in NFL history.
Additionally, as he begins his 10th NFL season this week, Jones needs at least 69 receiving yards against Seattle to surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss (12,193) for the fourth-most receiving yards through a player's first 10 seasons in NFL history.
The Falcons' 2020 roster is constantly evolving and we've amassed all the players in one gallery that will be updated throughout the year.