How to watch Falcons vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Additionally, the former Georgia Bulldog joined Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson as the only players with at least 5,000 rushing yards, 2,000 receiving yards and 70 total touchdowns in their first five seasons in league history.

In his first game with Atlanta, Gurley will face a familiar opponent in Seattle. Over his last five games against his former divisional opponent, Gurley has 11 total touchdowns (10 rushing, one receiving) and can notch his sixth-consecutive game with a rushing touchdown against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Cat-and-mouse game: Seattle's six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner led the NFL with 159 tackles last season. Recently named to the NFL's All-Decade Team, Wagner leads the league in tackles (1,073) since entering the NFL in 2012. If he records at least 100 tackles in 2020, Wagner would tie Falcons legend Keith Brooking (nine seasons) for the second-most consecutive seasons with at least 100 tackles since 2000.