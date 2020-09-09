Behind Enemy Lines: Jamal Adams looks the part; Seahawks O-line untested 

Condotta: To be fair to Carroll, his approach has hardly been a failure. The Seahawks won 100 games over the past 10 years and advanced to two Super Bowls. He's by far the most successful coach in Seahawks history. There's also still the question of whether just asking Wilson to throw more means the offense would be better. Wilson's two highest attempts in a season were two of his three lowest rated passer rating seasons, one being the only year the team has not made the playoffs in his time with the Seahawks (2017). Carroll would argue that the balanced approach, and Wilson not having to throw every down and picking his spots, is one reason both he and the team have had so much success. Also, it's worth remembering that Wilson's running, itself, is a big reason the team has such high run percentages – the zone read is a huge part of Seattle's offense and one of its most successful weapons. But the Seahawks have tried to build up the receiving corps the last few years with the drafting of DK Metcalf last year and the signing of Greg Olsen this year and this could be one of the deepest receiving corps Wilson has had in his nine years in Seattle. I would imagine he'll throw a little more than in the past if all the receivers stay healthy (that was an issue last year, too). But I don't see the Seahawks ever suddenly becoming the New Orleans Saints or something. It's hard to argue Carroll's overall philosophy -– a strong running game helping set up big plays in the passing game – hasn't really worked.