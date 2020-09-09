Matt Ryan says he 'feels great' heading into Seahawks game, kicking off Year 13 

Matt Ryan is confident in himself and his teammates as they get ready to open the season against the Seattle Seahawks 

Sep 09, 2020 at 04:56 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

As Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan enters his 13th season, the former 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player says he feels "great." Despite being another year older, the 35-year-old Ryan says it's an advantage for him because he's become a better player through the years.

Ryan has kept himself in top shape and is eager to get the 2020 season started with his teammates. The Falcons will face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT

"I have a way I've played the game for a long time and I don't think that's changed with age," Ryan said. "I think it's only gotten better. I think I'm a better decision maker, I have more experience and I'm better situationally than I've ever been. I feel really good about where I'm at in my career. I feel like every week I give our team a chance to go out there and win and at the end of the day, that's all that matters. I feel great, I feel young and I'm as excited as ever to get this season started."

Key to a fast start for the Falcons

One of the most pressing questions about the Falcons heading into the 2020 season is how will the team start their Week 1 game? After getting off to a 1-7 start in the 2019 season, the pressure is on the Falcons and Ryan to ensure that doesn't happen again.

According to Ryan, a fast start on offense comes down to two things: No turnovers and staying ahead of the chains. That's what Atlanta must do to give themselves a chance to win their season-opener in what is a critical year.

"It comes down to No. 1 taking care of the football," Ryan said. "Making sure that we're protecting the football the way we know how. And No. 2, staying in front of the chains. Not putting us in too many third-and-long situations. Being positive on first and second downs, giving us a chance to be successful. I think if we do those two things early, we're going to be just fine."

Confident in supporting cast

After finishing No. 3 in the league in passing yards (294.6) and No. 13 in scoring offense (23.8 points per game), Atlanta's offense hopes to build off the success they had last year in offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter's first season with the unit. Wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley return and are expected to dominate once again. Hayden Hurst will take over as the Falcons' starting tight end and Ryan likes what he's seen from his thus far. The Falcons also added the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year to their roster in free agency when they signed Todd Gurley to become the lead running back. All five starters along the offensive line return healthy and significantly improved as well.

"I like the group we have," Ryan said. "I feel like we're in a good spot going into this year. We've got a lot of work in front of us, we have to take care of business this week and keep that mindset throughout the season."

Falcons 2020 Jersey Schedule

Atlanta Falcons will debut new uniforms this season, beginning with black home jerseys against the Seahawks in Week 1, new gradient jerseys in week 7 against the Lions and Throwbacks week 13 against the Saints.

af20_dm_uni-schedule_cover
1 / 18
af20_dm_uni-schedule_w1 SEAvsATL (black)
2 / 18
af20_dm_uni-schedule_w2 ATLvsDAL (black)
3 / 18
af20_dm_uni-schedule_w3 CHIvsATL (black)
4 / 18
af20_dm_uni-schedule_w4 ATLvsGB (white)
5 / 18
af20_dm_uni-schedule_w5 CARvsATL (black)
6 / 18
af20_dm_uni-schedule_w6 ATLvsMIN (white)
7 / 18
af20_dm_uni-schedule_w7 DETvsATL (gradient)
8 / 18
af20_dm_uni-schedule_w8 ATLvsCAR (white) (1)
9 / 18
af20_dm_uni-schedule_w9 DENvsATL (white)
10 / 18
af20_dm_uni-schedule_w10 bye
11 / 18
af20_dm_uni-schedule_w11 NOvsATL (black) (1)
12 / 18
af20_dm_uni-schedule_w12 ATLvsLVR (black)
13 / 18
af20_dm_uni-schedule_w13 NOvsATL (throwback)
14 / 18
af20_dm_uni-schedule_w14 ATLvsLAC (white)
15 / 18
af20_dm_uni-schedule_w15 TBvsATL (black)
16 / 18
af20_dm_uni-schedule_w16 ATLvsKC (white)
17 / 18
af20_dm_uni-schedule_w17 ATLvsTB (white)
18 / 18

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Falcons injury report: Kendall Sheffield held out of practice and what it means
news

Falcons injury report: Kendall Sheffield held out of practice and what it means

Atlanta had a few notable players in each distinction of the injury report
The evolution of Deion Jones: From 'bright-eyed kid' to captain 
news

The evolution of Deion Jones: From 'bright-eyed kid' to captain 

Deion Jones was named a first-time captain for the Atlanta Falcons and former Falcon Sean Weatherspoon talks about his growth as a leader 
Behind Enemy Lines: Jamal Adams looks the part; Seahawks O-line untested 
news

Behind Enemy Lines: Jamal Adams looks the part; Seahawks O-line untested 

The Seattle Times's Bob Condotta and John Boyle of Seahawks.com share their insights on what the Falcons can expect from the Seahawks in Week 1
Falcons plan to rotate James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy at left guard 
news

Falcons plan to rotate James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy at left guard 

One of the primary position battles for the Atlanta Falcons throughout training camp will continue into the regular season
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 intercepts the ball on the first play of overtime and returns it for a game-winning touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Scott Kelby/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: Laying out Falcons' potential path to Super Bowl

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
SFTB: If Todd Gurley has great season, Sanu talk, will O-line answer bell, Falcons final record predictions
news

SFTB: If Todd Gurley has great season, Sanu talk, will O-line answer bell, Falcons final record predictions

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Falcons sign Deone Bucannon, finalize practice squad
news

Falcons sign Deone Bucannon, finalize practice squad

The veteran linebacker becomes the 16th and final member of Atlanta's practice squad
The Escape Artist: Can the Falcons pin Russell Wilson down? 
news

The Escape Artist: Can the Falcons pin Russell Wilson down? 

As the Falcons seek to pressure the quarterback more this season, they kick things off against a player who is at his very best while under pressure
Falcons activate Steven Means from reserve/COVID-19 list, release Deone Bucannon
news

Falcons activate Steven Means from reserve/COVID-19 list, release Deone Bucannon

Means rejoins the 53-man roster after a brief stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list
How to watch Falcons vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, live stream, radio
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details and matchup notes for Sunday's season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks
Falcons next opponent: What to know about the Seahawks
news

Falcons next opponent: What to know about the Seahawks

As the Falcons prepare for their Week 1 matchup with the Seahawks, here's a look at the most important things to know about Seattle 

Top News

Falcons injury report: Kendall Sheffield held out of practice and what it means

Falcons injury report: Kendall Sheffield held out of practice and what it means

Matt Ryan says he 'feels great' heading into Seahawks game, kicking off Year 13 

Matt Ryan says he 'feels great' heading into Seahawks game, kicking off Year 13 

The evolution of Deion Jones: From 'bright-eyed kid' to captain 

The evolution of Deion Jones: From 'bright-eyed kid' to captain 

Behind Enemy Lines: Jamal Adams looks the part; Seahawks O-line untested 

Behind Enemy Lines: Jamal Adams looks the part; Seahawks O-line untested 

Advertising