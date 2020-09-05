Beek's Bits: Surprise moves, fallout from Falcons roster cuts

2016 first-rounder let go

While I thought Laquon Treadwell had a chance to make this roster because of his first-round pedigree, size and, albeit limited, experience, he could not supplant Russell Gage as the No. 3 receiver, never really stood in practices (at least when I was there observing) and was not a factor in the return game.

Treadwell, if you recall, was the Vikings' first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, taken No. 23 overall. For a number of reasons, Treadwell didn't play up to those lofty expectations in Minnesota and the production wasn't there.

In late March, the Falcons signed Treadwell in hopes of bolstering one of the better receiving units in the league, led by Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Gage has emerged as the team's third receiver after Atlanta traded Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots, and the team thought the former Ole Miss star could compete for a spot during training camp as well as provide even more depth.

It just didn't work out that way, and the one-time idea of having all first-rounders on offense in three-wide sets dies. At least for now.