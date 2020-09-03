Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons special teams

OVERVIEW

Special debut: Younghoe Koo went four-for-four (37, 36, 48, 30 yards) on field goals in his debut with the Falcons against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of 2019. He was subsequently named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance. Koo later made all four field goal attempts, including a 37-yarder, 35-yarder, 29-yarder, and a season-long 50-yarder during Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers. The Georgia Southern product also recovered Damontae Kazee's fumble at the Carolina 16-yard line, which set up his 29-yard field goal. He was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for that performance, too.

Sterling leg: The Falcons parted ways with veteran punter Matt Bosher this past offseason and drafted Sterling Hofrichter in the seventh round of April's draft. A four-year starter at Syracuse, Hofrichter punted the ball 270 times during his college career and averaged 43.2 yards per punt; his hangtime on punts was among the best in college football.