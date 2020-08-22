Tabeek: Early guess at Falcons 2020 starters on defense

Tabeek's Take: When you think about playmakers on the Falcons defense, you'd have to start with Deion Jones. And for proof, look no further than the final game of last season when he intercepted Jameis Winston and ran it back 27 yards for a game-winning touchdown in overtime. It marked his fourth career pick-six, becoming the only player in the NFL with at least four interceptions returned for touchdowns since 2016. Jones also became the seventh player with a game-winning interception return for a touchdown in overtime since 2002 and the first since 2015. Jones is also one of the fastest and most instinctive linebackers in the league. When he's on top of his game, the Falcons defense plays at another level.