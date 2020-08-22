Tabeek: Early guess at Falcons 2020 starters on defense

Matt Tabeek predicts who he thinks will be the Falcons starters on defense when they kick the season off on Sept. 13

Aug 22, 2020 at 07:30 AM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AF_20200820_Training-Camp_RF1_3599 (2)
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Editor's note: This is the second of a two-part series taking an early guess at the Falcons' offensive and defensive starters. All opinions here belong to Matthew Tabeek unless noted otherwise.

On Friday, I made an early guess at who I think will be starting on offense in Week 1 for the Falcons. Now I'm taking a shot at the defense.

The Falcons have made a series of offseason moves and are looking to improve a defense that ranked No. 22 against the pass, giving up 244.9 passing yards per game last season, and was 19th in the league after forcing just 20 turnovers combined.

RELATED CONTENT

These last few days has also allowed us to finally observe all of the Falcons' offseason acquisitions – the 2020 draft picks and free agent signees, for example – and see how they mesh with the veteran players. While there's been a few notable moments so far, it's really early, folks.

Still, the Falcons' regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks is only 22 days away from today. And it's a perfect time to take an early guess at who the starters will be when they trot out onto the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a little more than three weeks from now.

So without further ado, here's my guess at who the Falcons would line up on defense:

AF_20200820_Training-Camp_RF1_3251
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

EDGE RUSHER

This is a 2017 photo of Jamal Carter of the Denver Broncos NFL football team. This image reflects the active roster as of Tuesday, June 13, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Dante Fowler Jr.

#56 DE

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 255 lbs
  • College: Florida

Tabeek's Take: The Falcons are looking for Dante Fowler to pick right up where he left off in Los Angeles when he tallied 58 tackles (40 solo), a career-high 11.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 16 games with 14 starts. The good news is, so is Fowler. Back in April he said that he wants to produce double-digit sacks every year and said one of his goals is to break Michael Strahan's single-season sack record of 22.5 sacks.

AF_20200803_Training-Camp-RF1-6062
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

This is a 2019 photo of Grady Jarrett of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Grady Jarrett

#97 DT

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 305 lbs
  • College: Clemson

Tabeek's Take: After agreeing to a new four-year deal worth a reported $68 million with $42.5 million of it guaranteed, Grady Jarrett went out and produced the best season of his five-year career in 2019. Jarrett registered a career high 7.5 sacks and 69 combined tackles. He also tallied 16 hits on quarterbacks and 12 tackles for a loss on his way to a Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro selection. I think he'll go down as the greatest defensive tackle in Falcons history.

AF_20200816_Training Camp_KD2_5143
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

This is a 2019 photo of Tyeler Davison of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Tyeler Davison

#96 DT

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 309 lbs
  • College: Fresno State

Tabeek's Take: Back in April, I penciled in rookie Marlon Davidson as the likely starter heading into Week 1. I've since changed my mind and now I'm going with Tyeler Davison, who recorded 55 tackles (26 solo), one sack, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and one fumble recovery in 12 starts and played in all 16 games in 2019. While the Falcons drafted Davidson in the second round of April's draft and will give him a look at defensive tackle, I think the veteran Davison has the inside track to the job. At least for now.

AF_20200807_Training-Camp_KD2_0209
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

EDGE RUSHER

This is a 2019 photo of Takk McKinley of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Takkarist McKinley

#98 DE

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 265 lbs
  • College: UCLA

Tabeek's Take: It's go time for Takk McKinley, and the table is set for the Falcons' fiery pass rusher to finally have that long-anticipated breakout season (we think he will, by the way.) McKinley, who was the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, is entering his fourth year with the Falcons and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2020 season after Atlanta opted to not pick up his fifth-year option. I'm expecting a big year from McKinley.

AF_20200816_Training Camp_KD2_4694
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

LINEBACKER

This is a 2019 photo of Blidi Deion Jones of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Deion Jones

#45 LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 227 lbs
  • College: LSU

Tabeek's Take: When you think about playmakers on the Falcons defense, you'd have to start with Deion Jones. And for proof, look no further than the final game of last season when he intercepted Jameis Winston and ran it back 27 yards for a game-winning touchdown in overtime. It marked his fourth career pick-six, becoming the only player in the NFL with at least four interceptions returned for touchdowns since 2016. Jones also became the seventh player with a game-winning interception return for a touchdown in overtime since 2002 and the first since 2015. Jones is also one of the fastest and most instinctive linebackers in the league. When he's on top of his game, the Falcons defense plays at another level.

AF_20200813_Training Camp_KD2_2500
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

LINEBACKER

This is a 2019 photo of Foyesade Oluokun of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Foyesade Oluokun

#54 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: Yale

Tabeek's Take: Foye Oluokun is another one of those Falcons defenders who is slowly evolving into a consistent starter – and continues to improve with each passing game and season. Oluokun has played in 32 games with 10 starts, tallying 145 tackles (87 solo), two quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed. He's coming off a season in which he recorded a career-high 56 tackles (32 solo), two tackles for loss and six special teams tackles in 16 games and is expected to be even better in 2020.

AF_20200820_Training-Camp_RF1_3532
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

CORNERBACK

This is a 2019 photo of Isaiah Oliver of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Isaiah Oliver

#26 CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 210 lbs
  • College: Colorado

Tabeek's Take: There's been a lot of on-the-job learning for Isaiah Oliver and the good news is that he keeps improving. Just like this time last year, Oliver once again looks more confident in camp and is making plays. The difference heading into 2020 is the experience and he's also had the benefit of working under new secondary coach Joe Whitt and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for an entire offseason, too. Oliver will look to improve upon 2019, a season in which he recorded career highs in tackles (61), passes defensed (11) and interceptions (one) in 16 games.

AF_20200820_Training-Camp_RF1_3359
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

FREE SAFETY

This is a 2019 photo of Ricardo Allen of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Ricardo Allen

#37 S

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 186 lbs
  • College: Purdue

Tabeek's Take: He's not the biggest, fastest or hardest-hitting player on the defensive side of the ball, but Ricardo Allen is one of the smartest guys out there and, in many ways, is the quarterback of the Falcons secondary. Allen started in all 16 games last year and made 84 tackles (53 solo), had four tackles for loss and picked off two passes. In five seasons, Allen has played in 65 games with 64 starts while totaling 313 tackles (225 solo), one sack, nine interceptions and 21 passes defensed.

AF_20200815_Training-Camp_KD2_3673
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

STRONG SAFETY

This is a 2019 photo of Keanu Neal of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Keanu Neal

#22 S

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 216 lbs
  • College: Florida

Tabeek's Take: Keanu Neal is back, and it's turning into one of the feel-good stories of camp. After tearing his ACL in the opening game of the 2018 season, Neal only made it through three games last season before injuring his Achilles and ending up on injured reserve. It's been an incredibly tough road back yet here is the hard-hitting safety from Florida. When he's back there roaming around in the secondary or lurking up near the line of scrimmage, Neal is another one of those difference-makers for the Falcons.

AF_20200820_Training-Camp_RF1_2750
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

STRONG SAFETY

This is a 2019 photo of Damontae Kazee of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Damontae Kazee

#27 S

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: San Diego State

Tabeek's Take: The Falcons need more playmakers on defense, and Damontae Kazee is one of them. I like when he's on the field, and not just because he's made 10 interceptions over the past two seasons, tied with Chicago's Kyle Fuller for the most in the NFL over that span. Kazee isn't the biggest guy back there, but he plays big and is a hard hitter. In 48 games with 30 starts, he's made 167 tackles (110 solo), forced two fumbles, tallied three tackles for a loss and has 13 passes defensed. Last year he made 69 total tackles (42 solo), two tackles for loss, three interceptions and three passes defensed in 16 games.

AF_20200814_Training-Camp_KD2_2775
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

CORNERBACK

Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell poses for a headshot during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

A.J. Terrell

#24 CB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Clemson

Tabeek's Take: A.J. Terrell has been the talk of camp so far. The 16th-overall pick in April's draft has been a playmaker back there in the secondary breaking up passes and picking off balls – doing all of the things you'd like to see from your first-round pick. Will it continue throughout camp and into the regular season? We're about to find out, but right now the Falcons have to feel really good about Terrell starting in Week 1.

AF_20200820_Training-Camp_KD2_6729
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

KEY RESERVES

Cornerback

  • Darqueze Dennard: The former first-round pick has had impressive camp thus far and is definitely a ball hawk. In six seasons with the Bengals, Dennard recorded 274 tackles, 22 pass defenses, five tackles for a loss and three interceptions.
  • Kendall Sheffield: As a rookie in 2019, Sheffield saw action in all 16 games and made 11 starts. He had 46 tackles (33 solo) and three passes defensed.
  • Blidi Wreh-Wilson: He made just two starts but saw action in 14 games. He recorded 25 tackles (21 solo) and seven passes defensed.

Defensive line

  • Allen Bailey: He made five starts and saw action in 15 games, while posting 26 tackles (14 solo), four tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.
  • Marlon Davidson: There's a reason why Davidson was drafted with the No. 47 overall pick – the Falcons need to generate a stronger pass rush after finishing 29th in the NFL in sacks last season with 28. He had 14.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in four seasons at Auburn.
  • John Cominsky: Cominsky played in 10 games and finished with 11 tackles (three solo), two passes defensed and a half-sack.
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 22, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Do you have a question about the Falcons that you want answered Straight from the 'Beek? Ask a question here and it could be posted on AtlantaFalcons.com.

Ask Beek

Related Content

Falcons training camp beats: 8.22.20
news

Falcons training camp beats: 8.22.20

Players are back out on the field and music is once again in the air as training camp gets underway
Beek's Bits: Eight things I've learned from Falcons camp
news

Beek's Bits: Eight things I've learned from Falcons camp

It's still really early but here are my thoughts on some of the more exciting moments and emerging storylines from camp
Falcons not planning on bringing in additional kickers
news

Falcons not planning on bringing in additional kickers

The Falcons are pleased with where kicker Younghoe Koo is at this point
The coach tasked with turning the Falcons offensive line around in 2020
news

The coach tasked with turning the Falcons offensive line around in 2020

Falcons offensive line coach Chris Morgan might have the biggest responsibility of any of the coaches on Dan Quinn's staff heading into the 2020 season
Tabeek: Early guess at Falcons 2020 starters on offense
news

Tabeek: Early guess at Falcons 2020 starters on offense

Matt Tabeek predicts who he thinks will be the Falcons starters on offense when they kick the season off on Sept. 13
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Falcons rookie report: Mykal Walker shows knack for making plays

With a pair of interceptions early in training camp, Walker is making his presence felt
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Takeaways: Defense dominates Falcons' first scrimmage

Outside of a long run from Brian Hill, the Falcons' first scrimmage was highlighted by some good defensive play
Q&A with Brian Baldinger: Where Falcons stack up in NFC South, best offseason move, biggest concern
news

Q&A with Brian Baldinger: Where Falcons stack up in NFC South, best offseason move, biggest concern

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger offers his thoughts on the Falcons heading into the 2020 season
Atlanta Falcons Centerback A J Terrell #24 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
news

Falcons rookie report: A.J. Terrell looks every bit the part of a first-round pick

Terrell has played at a high level since the Falcons began on-field practices, which is exactly what Atlanta needs 
Falcons' Jamon Brown entering concussion protocol
news

Falcons' Jamon Brown entering concussion protocol

According to coach Dan Quinn, Falcons guard Jamon Brown will enter the league's concussion protocol on Wednesday.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 18, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Takeaways: Falcons secondary stands out during first padded practice

The Falcons donned pads for the first time in 2020 and the secondary looked sharp while making several plays

Top News

Falcons training camp beats: 8.22.20

Falcons training camp beats: 8.22.20

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 16, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Takeaways: Takk McKinley explains how 'wake-up call' is motivating him

Beek's Bits: Eight things I've learned from Falcons camp

Beek's Bits: Eight things I've learned from Falcons camp

Falcons sign OT Ka'John Armstrong

Falcons sign OT Ka'John Armstrong

Advertising