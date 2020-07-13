Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Takk McKinley

Poised for a breakout

Not only is McKinley playing on the final year of his current four-year deal with the Falcons, he's playing for his next contract and long-term financial security. Whether McKinley resumes his career in Atlanta or another city in 2021, he must build upon all of the positives he put on display during his first two seasons and, at the same time, prove 2019 was a fluke and not the start of a downward trend.

The good news for McKinley is that the Falcons have made a series of offseason moves that they hope will improve an anemic pass rush that tallied just 28 sacks in 2019, the second-fewest in the NFL.

Most notably, Atlanta added edge rusher Dante Fowler during free agency and traded for former first-round pick Charles Harris while the club parted ways with pass rushers Vic Beasley and Adrian Clayborn. The Falcons also drafted defensive tackle Marlon Davidson in the second round of April's draft and will have defensive end Steven Means back in the mix after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury early last year.

Those moves should help free up McKinley to make more of the impactful plays the Falcons envisioned when they drafted him in the first round. Falcons coach coach Dan Quinn alluded to as much when he said that he expects McKinley to play a "significant" role in 2020. Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff echoed those sentiments earlier this offseason.

"I would love to see Takk McKinley, you know, take it to another level," Dimitroff said of McKinley, who enters 2020 with 16.5 career sacks. "He has so much ability and upside for us."