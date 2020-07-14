Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Isaiah Oliver

Poised for a breakout

Cornerback is among the most difficult positions in the NFL for a player to excel at, and Oliver has certainly taken his share of lumps in the first two years. Nevertheless, there are plenty of factors that could help Oliver have a true breakout season in 2020.

The presence of Morris and new secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. will provide Oliver with two teachers who have direct experience playing in the NFL. Whitt helped the Cleveland Browns finish as the No. 7 pass defense last season, and he has a long history of working with defensive backs, primarily with the Green Bay Packers.

Oliver possesses the size and physicality that Dan Quinn has traditionally liked in his Cover 3 schemes. That length will be an important factor for the Falcons as they try to limit opposing receivers like Michael Thomas and Mike Evans, who they will see four times this fall. Improvements in his technique were what helped Oliver play more consistently in 2019, and that improvement is likely connected to the number of snaps he accrued last year as well as his comfort in executing what Morris expects of him.

"Whether it was playing a certain technique or playing a certain receiver a certain way, [Morris] wanted us to be comfortable with what we were doing and really work on that one thing," Oliver said this offseason. "He didn't want everyone trying to do the same things. We're all different types of players."

Atlanta's secondary has been hit with injuries in recent seasons, which has not made it any easier for Oliver to become comfortable within the Falcons defense. But he's got to begin to develop into a consistent and reliable starter at cornerback for the Falcons' entire defense to take a needed step forward.