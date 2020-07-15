Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Todd Gurley 

Body of work

As Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said in May, there's no question whether Gurley can still play. The question is more so centered around Gurley's workload and what that will look like.

Gurley's health became a headline after a report surfaced in 2019 stating the running back has arthritis in his knee. Questions began to arise after Gurley saw a decrease in carries in 2019 with 223 carries for 857 yards. In 2018, Gurley rushed for 1,251 yards on 256 carries, down 23 carries from the 2017 season.

Prior to his final season in Los Angeles, Gurley was a force to be reckoned with because of his ability to be a weapon in the Rams' running and passing game. Following the 2017 season in which he led the league in yards from scrimmage with 2,093 on 343 touches, Gurley was named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year.

He followed up his career-year with another productive season in 2018 when he rushed for 1,251 yards on 256 carries and scored a league-leading 17 touchdowns on the ground. Gurley continued to have an impact in the Rams' passing game adding 59 catches for 580 yards and four touchdowns.

Poised for a breakout

Gurley said "it was perfect timing" to join the Falcons and is ready for a fresh start. And he's right; the timing couldn't be better for both.

After finishing the 2019 season ranked No. 30 out of 32 in the run game, the Falcons need Gurley to help ignite this part of their offense.

The responsibility of improving the run game won't rest solely on Gurley's shoulders, though. Atlanta will rely on Ito Smith, Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison to share the load. This trio combined for 451 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season.