Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Hayden Hurst

Poised for a breakout

If you're looking for positive signs and any early indicators that Hurst should thrive in the Falcons' offense, there's more than a few out there.

For starters, QB1 – Matt Ryan – has been impressed with what he's seen during workouts together this past offseason. Ryan called him "one of the fastest and most athletic tight ends" he's ever played with.

"I've been incredibly impressed with Hayden's work ethic," Ryan said. "He's got great speed, great athleticism. … He's a mismatch problem, he's going to create separation and win in different ways than those guys did."

In case you're wondering, Hurst ran the 40-yard dash in 4.67 seconds at the NFL combine, which was slightly faster than Hooper's time of 4.72 seconds. Size-wise, Hurst is 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds while Hooper was also 6-foot-4 but weighed in at a slightly lighter 254 pounds.

That optimism is shared within the halls of the Falcons training facilities as well. Dimitroff, who stopped short of making any sort of prediction, said he likes the talent the Falcons have assembled during an aggressive offseason.

"There are high expectations coming into this season," Dimitroff said on Bird Noises podcast. "Everyone knows that. No one is shying away from that. Dan and myself included. … I feel like we've definitely gotten better."

Even some national news outlets and fantasy football writers are jumping on the Hurst train.

So, will Hurst step in and pick up where Hooper left off? Hurst seems to like his chances.

"Being 6-foot-5, 265 pounds and being able to run the way I do puts a lot of stress on linebackers and safeties," Hurst said. "I think I'm able to stretch the field vertically really well. I'm so excited for the opportunity, I think it's going to be awesome for my skillset."