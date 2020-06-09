Tuesday, Jun 09, 2020 03:38 PM

Matt Ryan gushes over Hayden Hurst: 'He's a mismatch problem'

Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

When the Atlanta Falcons traded a second-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for tight end Hayden Hurst during free agency, Matt Ryan’s already stacked receiver group added another weapon.

Ryan's current receiver group includes three former first-round picks: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Hurst. The Falcons also added running back Todd Gurley who is still considered to be one of best pass-catching backs in the league.

RELATED CONTENT:

While it hasn't been at the Falcons' training facility, Hurst and Ryan have spent time working out together this offseason. Hurst recently said he's been driving from his house in Jacksonville, Fla., to Atlanta to work with his new quarterback.

"I've been incredibly impressed with Hayden's work ethic," Ryan said on Tuesday. "He's got great speed, great athleticism. Wants to be a great player … the effort, the attitude all of that stuff is there. He fits in well with the group of guys we have."

Hurst, 26, was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In his first two seasons in the league, Hurst caught 43 passes for 512 yards and three touchdowns. Given the way the Ravens' depth chart fell, Hurst wasn't used as much in the passing game as he will with the Falcons.

When asked what his strengths are, Hurst said he prides himself on being a "well-rounded" tight end but is especially excited about the opportunity to show off his athleticism and speed.

"Being 6-foot-5, 265 pounds and being able to run the way I do puts a lot of stress on linebackers and safeties," Hurst said. "I think I'm able to stretch the field vertically really well. I'm so excited for the opportunity, I think it's going to be awesome for my skillset."

From Tony Gonzalez to Austin Hooper, Ryan's connection with his tight ends has been important through the years. Hurst will be likely become one of Ryan's go-to targets given the attention Jones and Ridley will draw on the outside.

As for what has surprised Atlanta's quarterback the most about Hurst in just the few months of working together, it's his athleticism.

"He is for sure one of the fastest and most athletic tight ends I've ever played with," Ryan said. "He's a mismatch problem, he's going to create separation and win in different ways than those guys did."

Related Content

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 
news

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox writer recently listed one player each NFL team should be excited to see in the 2020 preseason
SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap
news

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver
news

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Today's Early Bird Report includes a list of the very best wide receivers in the NFL today as well as more general praise for Julio Jones
SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney
news

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time
news

Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time

NFL teams were advised training camp is expected to open on time 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line

This fall, the pressure will be on Atlanta's defensive line to, well, generate more pressure
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round

16 plays entered, two remain! What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit
news

Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit

The Falcons' collection of offensive talent during the 2012 season was frankly incredible
CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 
news

CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 

CBSSports.com ranked their top-10 offensive linemen with Pro Bowlers Jake Matthews and Alex Mack not making the cut 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line

The performance of the offensive line will be important for the team's overall success in 2020
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3

What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited
news

A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited

This change of scenery might be exactly what he needs

Top News

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

Advertising