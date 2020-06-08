In His Words: Steven Means

I think starting now is going to be the biggest part of what I can do.

The spectrum of this problem, of this situation with George Floyd, it can become overbearing to a certain extent if you let it, to where you get to the point that it's so big, there are so many different areas that need to be covered, to where you can almost get discouraged enough to just stop.

I had guy named Inky Johnson come talk to me and he broke down what it means to commit and it shifted the way I look at it.

I view it as staying committed to what you're going to do long after the mood and emotion you said it in has left.

It's easy for people to say, "Yeah, this isn't right. Let's do this about it!" or "Yeah, I like this idea. Let's do this."

When it sounds right, it's easy to do that, but when that excitement leaves, that's when true commitment comes to face.

I think for me, staying in touch with reaching back. Doing everything in my power that I can do, to change the perspective of other people so that we all can come together and change the next generation.

I pray that we can all come together and make that change to where the next generation doesn't have to see this. To where the next generation, you get kids in the inner city of Buffalo who don't have to walk down the street with so much rage and trauma from the things that they've seen, from the bloodshed in the streets, from their family members getting thrown in jail for decades that aligns them in the situation where they are going to make a mistake that lands them in jail for the same amount of decades or lands them six feet under.

I feel like there are different people who feel different about ways of helping.

Some people are really emotional right now. They just want to do something right now. A peaceful protest is definitely the best route for them right now.

Some people want to change stuff, and like I said before, voting is critical.

When you live in an impoverished environment, when you live in that type of community, the local elections are going to be the ones that impact you the most. You need to vote for the presidential election, too, and that's important.

But what's also equally as important, is voting for the local officials.

Voting certain prosecutors, district attorneys and judges out of office. Getting new people in there that really care about the communities in the local elections and the local level especially, because that's what's going to really impact that community.

I think the main thing that needs to be changed is legislation. I don't know how to go about changing that, but I know that the way the laws are written, they're not written in our favor.

They're not written even closely applicable to justice.

When you talk about police brutality or you talk about George Floyd or you talk about Breonna Taylor, when you talk about these type of situations, Philando Castile, you keep going down the list, all the way down, the way that the laws are written …

I recently researched this, but it said that a police officer could use deadly force if they feel like their lives are being threatened at their discretion.

I didn't know, so I went and looked. I was like, maybe what discretion means to me isn't what it actually means. I looked it up and it's exactly what I felt when I read it.

I was thinking, so you're telling me if I flinch or if I sneeze? If I'm allergic and I go to sneeze, and you feel like that's life threatening to you, you can use deadly force and kill me?

To me that's real crazy but that's the way it's written. Then it started to make sense … this is how, like I was saying before, you're starting to get video evidence of stuff …

People are getting killed on video camera, on Facebook live videos, on Instagram live videos, just being recorded and nobody is going to jail.

When you start thinking about the way the laws are written, and how it's coming down to it, for somebody in that situation for that cop to get charged, and I don't want to say his name because I don't want to bring his name light, but for that cop to get charged, that's a great start.

But let's not get it twisted.

For all those cops to get charged, that's a great start, but let's not get it misconstrued. They have to be convicted. You can see that there aren't a lot of convictions being made because of the ways the laws are written. I think legislation changing is something that really needs to happen.

Stay committed. That's another thing. Commitment is going to show. Commitment is staying true to what you said long after the mood you said it in has left.

Right now, this is in the moment.

We don't want it to be another situation for us to remember this situation and go, "Oh yeah, we were supposed to do this."

We have to stay committed to everything we are saying now, months down the line, even after the trials are over with for these police officers. Even if it goes in the favor of George Floyd and he's granted justice, continue to still dig for this type of stuff because we are at the point now where we can make a change.