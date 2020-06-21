In His Words: Keith Smith

Aubrey.
She's just a little ball of energy, man. Just a true blessing.
She's such a sweetheart and just a lover at her core. Something that I'm really happy and excited about as her dad, especially with all the things going on right now, it's good to know that she has a good heart.
She's really compassionate, but she's like a little boy in that she's super tough. Nothing phases her.
It's funny because something bad will happen, she will fall and scrape her knee or something, and her instant reaction is making sure everyone knows she's OK. She's like, "I'm good, I'm good!"
It's really cool just knowing that she's a tough one at heart, but she's still a little princess.
She's all into her princess stuff and all girly stuff. She is a cheerleader, she loves that.
She's learning back handsprings and I think they're called back-overs? I'm trying to learn that terminology myself.
She's good at it because she's really expressive. Her social cues are ahead of her time.
She has a funny sense of humor. I talk to her about how everybody has their own superpowers, and everyone is special in their own ways. I'm like, you have your own superpower.
I asked her to name her own and she said, "My superpower is that I am SUPER funny. I am really, really funny."
I'm like there you go, that's an awesome superpower. She loves making people laugh and laughing herself.
It's fun being around her. Me and her just have a telepathic understanding of each other. We just get each other, energy wise.
She knows she's going to get good energy from me. She knows that's what I love most about her.