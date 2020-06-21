In His Words: Keith Smith

Fatherhood

Being a father means everything to me. From my own experience, I didn't grow up with that solid, consistent father figure in my life.

My dad, he was around at his convenience, but not really when I had wished that he was. Looking back, I feel like I needed him there.

I know he made his efforts and that's something that I have come to understand now. He was probably doing as much as he could, and I know he probably has his own regrets.

Those are things that he has to deal with himself. But I think inversely, it taught me a lot about being a father. Everything I wanted in a dad, that's what I try to be for my daughter and my future kids.

I think just being a father, I'm still learning. It's such a learning process. My fatherhood was dropped on my doorstep, literally.

I didn't have the choice to choose to be there for my daughter when she was born. I didn't meet her until she was almost one and a half.

That was really upsetting for me. It was really a hard time for me mentally, because it was actually my second year in the league and the stress of the league itself is enough. Just throwing that on top of it is just a whirlwind of thoughts and emotions.

God really spoke to me and eased my mind. I think the fact that you do have choices in life.

That's kind of what God spoke to me, it was just like, "Look. It is what is it. You have a whole child here. Regardless of how messed up the situation was."

It didn't matter how unfair it was to me, because my daughter was with me. She was alive. She's my little twin. God really spoke to me and he was like, "Look, all of that has happened, it is what it is. The circumstances are what it is."

Putting myself in those shoes as a child and how I needed my dad to be there for me, I would never leave my child like that.

I have so many sisters, I have so many nieces and nephews, I'm pretty much the only uncle in my family with my sisters. I'm just getting bombarded all day every day. Up to that point, I was just the best uncle there ever was.

Now I have the opportunity, as much as I love my nieces and nephews, I get to shower my love on my own child. Just leaning into that thought process, I let it go, all of my indifferences on the situation.

It was like, I get to step up to the plate and be accountable and responsible because she needs a father. I would never let my child be fatherless.

It's the choice of choosing love and prosperity over holding grudge and resentment. I could've done that against her mom, but that would've trickled into Aubrey's life. That's not going to create the life I want for my kid.

It was like, do I sit here and dwell on the negativity and the bad stuff that's happened in this situation? Or do I really put all my positivity, my love and my effort into creating an unbreakable bond between me and my daughter?

Just understanding that it was a choice and I get to do this now and I'm moving forward. I get to know this child and I get to fill this child with all my values and all my love and everything that I believe in.