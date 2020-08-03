In His Words: Qadree Ollison

My brother's real name is LeRowne Harris.
Me, him, my mom and my older brother, Wayne, all lived in the same house. 3317 9th Street. Unity Park, that's the name of our apartment complex. That was our thing.
3317.
That's us. It was two bedrooms. My mom in her room and me and my two brothers all slept in the same bed. Two here, one at the head. Really just getting it out of the mud, for real.
Rome, my brother, has four children, one daughter and three boys. I call them my kids. I tell people I have like four kids. I try to take good care of them as if they're my own. He was a great, caring father.
He was a really, really good football player when he was young. The best kid in town when he was 8 or 9 years old, all the way up until high school.
We played for the same little league team, Cataract Little Loop football. He had all of these records, and when I was coming up playing football it was always like, "Yo, your brother Rome was really like that."
I could never see it. I'm looking at my brother like, no … y'all are definitely gassing this man. My dad would tell me he was everywhere. Everywhere on defense, everywhere on offense. He played running back and linebacker.
He was a really good player. He did his thing, was probably one of the best players out there. He went to Niagara Falls High School and played his freshman year and sophomore year.
My brother actually dropped out of high school in tenth grade and really just started trying to, where we're from, in that environment, trying to survive.
Niagara Falls isn't the worst place to live but it's not the best, either. My brother was the example of being a product of your environment.
I was young and my brother – that was my football role model, as far as who I wanted to be like as a football player. He literally put the football in my hands.
"This is what you're going to do."
He was supposed to, give or take, be "The One." He was better than I was when we were the same age, as far as like little league. He was supposed to be the one that was supposed to go do big things.
My favorite memory was one time he saw me at the corner store where all the drug dealers and shit hangout. I was out there just chilling. I was walking, I wasn't even doing anything, and he made me go home.
I was tight. I was crying and shit. I wanted to hangout. I wanted to be up there with my friends, or whoever I thought were my friends at the time.
He was like, "No, go home." He always kept me away from that. Even though he was doing what he was doing, he always made sure that I didn't go down that path.
My brother was like, "Your path is school and football. That's it." He made sure there wasn't another path.
Whether he was in jail or not, he always made sure there wasn't another path I was going to go down.
That's a memory of mine that I'll always remember, because if I didn't have anybody to tell me, "Yo, go home." There's no telling where my life could've gone.
THE PROTECTOR
My pops is the greatest father, but my brother was like another father figure.
Stuff sounds different coming from your parents than it does coming from your sibling.
My dad might tell me some stuff and I'm like OK, that's just my dad being my dad. But my brother, for whatever reason, I just had the upmost respect.
Whatever he said, it was like, alright. Bet.
He is the only person that I let, grown man, 19- or 20-year-old Qadree, call me "Qady."
That's a childish name. My mom sometimes calls me that, and I'm like, "Mom. Don't call me that."
If you know me know me, like from Niagara Falls, everyone calls me "Qad."
That's what everyone knows me as, but my brother called me "Qady." I used to be like, "Rome, what bruh?"
He was just like another father figure in my life to honestly keep me away from trouble. It's like, "Look, even though you may know or see something that I'm doing, I'm not letting you succumb."
He kept us all the way away from that. My brother, in our family, was the protector and enforcer. Nobody messed with us because of him. That's just how it was. We were always good wherever we went.