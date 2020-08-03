In His Words: Qadree Ollison

After my brother passed away, I started getting videos of him that I'd never seen before.

Someone sent me a picture of him and he had on number 30 in a red jersey. I was like, oh shit, 30. I'm going to wear 30 next season.

I texted Coach Narduzzi and told him I wanted to change my number to 30 to honor my brother. He was like, "Yeah, great call. No problem."

I actually didn't tell anyone about it, not even my dad. I wanted it to be a surprise. When camp came around, my dad came to a scrimmage and when he saw me in 30 I told him it was my new number for Rome. He was rocking with it.

That same summer is when I wrote the letter to the guy who was sentenced for killing my brother.

My dad sent out a text to me and all my siblings. He was like, "Hey, the sentencing is on this day if you guys want to write something to say and sent it to me, I will read it in court."

Nobody else wrote anything. The night before the sentencing, I was on the phone with my dad, and I was going back and forth with it because I was in Pittsburgh.

I thought about it for a while and decided to write something. My dad said just to send it to him and he'd read it for me. I wrote it that night before our first day of camp.

This is where people kind of mix it up, and I let people run with it and tell the story they want to tell, but initially, it wasn't a forgiveness letter. In the letter, I never once said I forgive the person.

It was more so like, I don't hate this person.

My uncle asked me a question years before this happened, he asked me if every life was precious? I thought about that shit hard.

This made me think about it because, is a murderer, a rapist or any type of bad person's life still precious? I feel like being a man of faith and believing in God and trusting in God, yes, I do think every life is precious because we were made by God. God created us. That alone makes your life precious.

Everybody gets to choose what they believe is right or wrong. Whether you agree with it or not, you still have that choice.

You have these choices every single day and I think that's such a powerful thing God gives us, the power to choose.

Another thing God teaches is love. Love thy enemies as much as you love your family or loved ones. Spread love and love everyone.

Obviously, there's hate and evil in the world, but you can combat that with love. If you read the letter, it never once said I forgive you. It was never a forgiveness letter.

I never even told anyone that, people just took it as, "Oh he's so strong, he forgave his brother's killer."

Like nah. Never once was there an "I forgive you" in that letter. "I don't hate you," that's what it says.

I remember saying I don't hate you, I hate what you did. I can't hate one of God's children.

If anything, it's like, I'm going to show this person I don't hate them.

I hope they become better from this. I hope they rehabilitate from this and find something that makes them a better person.

When I wrote that, I went to sleep and woke up and felt like that was behind me. He was sentenced, the trial was over. I was so happy.

It was a short thing, he took a plea deal for 25 years. I could focus on football.